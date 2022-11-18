Technology News
Elon Musk Celebrates 'All-Time High' in Twitter Usage Amid Engineer Exodus

Twitter decided to abruptly shut its offices after workers reacted negatively to Elon Musk’s ultimatum to opt in to a “hardcore” work environment.

By Vlad Savov, Bloomberg |  Updated: 18 November 2022 16:51 IST
Elon Musk Celebrates 'All-Time High' in Twitter Usage Amid Engineer Exodus

Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter dismissed its executive team and laid off half the workforce under Musk's leadership

  • Musk recently fired dozens of employees from Twitter
  • The new leader has reversed several decisions he's made
  • The blue check subscription service will be relaunched on November 29

Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted out an upbeat message saying the company beat its all-time high in usage late Thursday, on a day when many employees decided to leave the company.

It was the second time in a week that the social network set a record, according to Musk, who said it hit its highest-ever number of daily active users on November 11. In another message posted this week, the billionaire -- who hasn't given himself a specific job title at Twitter after adopting “chief Twit” and “complaint hotline operator” briefly -- posted a chart showing user numbers rising since his acquisition. Musk has long disputed the accuracy of Twitter's internal metrics, saying they are unreliable due to an overabundance of fake or bot accounts.

Earlier on Thursday, Twitter decided to abruptly shut its offices after many employees reacted negatively to Musk's ultimatum of either staying for a new “hardcore” work environment or leaving with three months' severance. So many employees decided to take severance that it created a cloud of confusion over which people should still have access to company property, Bloomberg News reported.

Uncertainty hangs over Twitter's ability to continue normal operations after the company dismissed its executive team and laid off half the workforce in Musk's first few days in charge. The new leader has since reversed several decisions he's made, including recalling some laid-off staff who were working on features he wanted to add.

Musk has also equivocated about Twitter's “Official” label attached to accounts of recognised public entities or companies. His signature $8 (roughly Rs. 600) Blue Verified subscription offering has been delayed to November 29 “to make sure that it is rock solid,” Musk said.

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter
