Technology News
loading

Twitter Blue to Be Relaunched on November 29 to Ensure 'Rock Solid' Release, Elon Musk Says

Twitter had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service last week after fake accounts mushroomed.

By Reuters |  Updated: 16 November 2022 10:26 IST
Twitter Blue to Be Relaunched on November 29 to Ensure 'Rock Solid' Release, Elon Musk Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

Companies like General Motors have paused advertising on Twitter after Musk took over

Highlights
  • Elon Musk warned that Twitter may not survive upcoming economic downturn
  • Blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts
  • Musk aims to turn Twitter into a force for truth, stop fake accounts

Elon Musk said on Tuesday that Twitter's sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on November 29, a minor delay from his initial tentative timeline to bring back the service on the social media platform. "Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid," Musk said in a tweet.

With the new release, changing someone's verified name will cause the loss of the blue check "until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet terms of service", Musk said.

The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out earlier this week to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain advertisers.

Last week, the Tesla chief had said Twitter Blue will probably "come back end of next week".

Twitter had paused its recently announced $8 (roughly Rs. 650) blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed. The change came a week after Musk took over the social media company in a $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3.6 lakh crore) deal.

Last week, in his first companywide email, Musk warned that Twitter would not be able to "survive the upcoming economic downturn" if it failed to boost subscription revenue to offset falling advertising income, three people who saw the message told Reuters.

Musk previously stated that Twitter users engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying it as a "parody" account will be permanently suspended without a warning. Several fake brand accounts, including those of Nintendo and BP, have been suspended.

Many companies, including General Motors and United Airlines, have paused or pulled back from advertising on the platform after Musk took over. In response, the billionaire said last week that he aimed to turn Twitter into a force for truth and stop fake accounts.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Blue, Elon Musk, Elon Musk Twitter
Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors Launched in India
Featured video of the day
[Sponsored] Alpha 15 and MSI Bravo 15 – Powered by AMD

Related Stories

Twitter Blue to Be Relaunched on November 29 to Ensure 'Rock Solid' Release, Elon Musk Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y01A With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  2. VLC Media Player Site Unblocked in India After Notice to Government
  3. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  4. Google Pixel Fold First Look Leaked, Expected to Launch in May 2023
  5. Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 Launched in India
  6. Elon Musk to Relaunch 'Rock Solid' Twitter Blue Service on November 29
  7. YouTube Shorts to Gain Shopping Features Amid Digital Ad Slowdown: Report
  8. Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Review: All About That Display
  9. Apple's Family Sharing Isn't Working Properly in India Anymore
  10. Google Photos for iOS Now Lets You Enhance Bokeh of Your Portrait Shots
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Blue to Be Relaunched on November 29 to Ensure 'Rock Solid' Release, Elon Musk Says
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors Launched in India
  3. Vivo Y01A With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. iQoo Neo 7S, iQoo Neo 7 SE Live Image Surfaces, Key Specifications Tipped
  5. Xiaomi 13 Reportedly Surfaces on BIS Website, Hints at Imminent Launch
  6. iPhone, iPad Bug Caused Safari to Crash When Typing Certain Letters: Report
  7. Tuvalu Looks to Metaverse to Preserve History, Culture as Rising Seas Threaten Existence
  8. Berkshire Hathaway Purchases $4.1 Billion in TSMC in Rare, Significant Foray Into Tech Sector
  9. Kraken Exchange Freezes Accounts Related to FTX and Alameda Research
  10. Amazon Clinic Virtual Healthcare Platform for US Customers Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.