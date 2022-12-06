Technology News
Meta Threatens to Remove News From Platform if US Congress Passes Media Bill

US lawmakers are said to be considering adding the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act to a must-pass annual defence bill.

By Reuters |  Updated: 6 December 2022 10:56 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Since News Media Bargaining Code took effect, tech firms have signed over 30 deals with media outlets

  • News Media Alliance is a trade group representing newspaper publishers
  • Over two dozen groups urged Congress not to approve the local news bill
  • News Media Alliance is urging Congress to add bill to the defence bill

Facebook parent Meta Platforms on Monday threatened to remove news from its platform if the US Congress passes a proposal aimed at making it easier for news organisations to negotiate collectively with companies like Alphabet's Google and Facebook.

Sources briefed on the matter said lawmakers are considering adding the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act to a must-pass annual defense bill as way to help the struggling local news industry. Meta spokesperson Andy Stone in a tweet said the company would be forced to consider removing news if the law was passed "rather than submit to government-mandated negotiations that unfairly disregard any value we provide to news outlets through increased traffic and subscriptions."

He added the proposal fails to recognise that publishers and broadcasters put content on the platform because "it benefits their bottom line - not the other way around."

The News Media Alliance, a trade group representing newspaper publishers, is urging Congress to add the bill to the defense bill, arguing that "local papers cannot afford to endure several more years of Big Tech's use and abuse, and time to take action is dwindling. If Congress does not act soon, we risk allowing social media to become America's de facto local newspaper."

More than two dozen groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, Public Knowledge and the Computer & Communications Industry Association on Monday urged Congress not to approve the local news bill saying it would "create an ill-advised antitrust exemption for publishers and broadcasters" and argued the bill does not require "funds gained through negotiation or arbitration will even be paid to journalists."

A similar Australian law, which took effect in March 2021 after talks with the big tech firms led to a brief shutdown of Facebook news feeds in the country, has largely worked, a government report said.

Since the News Media Bargaining Code took effect, various tech firms including Meta and Alphabet have signed more than 30 deals with media outlets, compensating them for content that generated clicks and advertising dollars, the report added.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Further reading: Meta, Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, News Media Alliance
ChatGPT: Everything You Need to Know About OpenAI's Powerful, Potentially Problematic Chatbot
Microsoft Offers Sony 10-Year Contract for Upcoming Call of Duty Titles on PlayStation: Report
