Twitter to Launch Long-Form Text Sharing Feature, Content Monetisation Announced by Elon Musk

Elon Musk said Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending the "absurdity of notepad screenshots".

By ANI |  Updated: 7 November 2022 12:07 IST
Earlier, Twitter updated its iOS app for Apple iPhone users

Highlights
  • Elon Musk took a dig at the search feature of Twitter
  • Twitter Blue with verification is currently available on iOS in the US
  • This will be followed by creator monetisation for all forms of content

Elon Musk's newly acquired micro-blogging platform Twitter has announced that the application will soon allow users to add long-form text to their tweets. Taking to Twitter, Musk said, "Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots."

He further added that this will be followed by creator monetisation for all forms of content.

In another cryptic tweet, Elon Musk took a dig at the search feature of Twitter and said that it will get better in future.

"Search within Twitter reminds me of Infoseek in '98! That will also get a lot better pronto," Musk added.

Earlier, Twitter updated its iOS app for Apple iPhone users , including the new $7.99 (roughly Rs. 660) per month Blue subscription.

In the Apple App store, Twitter writes, "Get Twitter Blue for USD 7.99/month if you sign up now Blue checkmark: Power to the people: Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow."

Soon after the news went viral, Esther Crawford, a product manager at a micro-blogging site said that the new blue "isn't live yet".

"The new Blue isn't live yet - the sprint to our launch continues but some folks may see us making updates because we are testing and pushing changes in real-time. The Twitter team is legendary. New Blue... coming soon!" she tweeted.

Twitter also said that some of the features are still not available in the app but will soon be added.

"Coming soon... Half the ads & much better ones: Since you're supporting Twitter in the battle against the bots, we're going to reward you with half the ads and make them twice as relevant."

"Post longer videos: You'll finally be able to post longer videos to Twitter. *Priority ranking for quality content: Your content will get priority ranking in replies, mentions and searches. This helps lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots.." Twitter writes in the Apple app store.

Twitter Blue with verification is currently available on iOS in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

On Tuesday, Musk confirmed the reports and announced that the company will charge $8 (roughly Rs. 66) a month for Twitter's subscription service with priority in replies, mentions, and searches.

"Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for USD 8/month," he tweeted.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

