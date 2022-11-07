Technology News
loading

Twitter Handles Impersonating Users Without Parody Warning to Be Permanently Suspended, Elon Musk Says

Elon Musk stated that once widespread verification was rolled out, users would not be warned before their accounts were suspended.

By ANI |  Updated: 7 November 2022 11:48 IST
Twitter Handles Impersonating Users Without Parody Warning to Be Permanently Suspended, Elon Musk Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter Blue with verification is currently available on iOS

Highlights
  • No warning will be given as widespread Twitter verification rolls out
  • Any name change to cause temporary loss of verified checkmarks
  • Twitter Blue with is currently available on iOS in select countries

Elon Musk on Sunday said through a series of tweets that any Twitter handles found engaged in 'impersonation' without clearly specifying they were engaging in "parody" will be suspended permanently.

"Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying "parody" will be permanently suspended," Musk tweeted.

Twitter's new CEO further said that unlike before, no warning will be given now as widespread verification is being rolled out.

"Previously, we issued a warning before the suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue," he tweeted.

He also said that any name change now will cause a temporary loss of the verified checkmarks.

"Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark," he further tweeted.

Earlier, Twitter updated its iOS app for Apple iPhone users, including the new $7.99 (roughly Rs. 660) per month Blue subscription.

Twitter Blue with verification is currently available on iOS in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

On Tuesday, Musk confirmed the reports and announced that the company would charge $8 (roughly Rs. 660) a month for Twitter's subscription service with priority in replies, mentions, and searches.

"Twitter's current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for USD 8/month," he tweeted.

However, Musk's decision to implement the blue tick fee did not go well with many. Even some advertiser pulled back their leg from the site. The Twitter Blue subscription launched widely almost a year ago as a way to view ad-free articles from some publishers and make other tweaks to the app, such as a different colour home screen icon.

Apart from the "blue tick fee", Musk has also been receiving a lot of hate on Twitter for laying off employees.

Defending his decision to fire employees, Musk said that it was needed as Twitter was losing more than $4 million (roughly Rs. 30 crore) per day.

"Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over USD 4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50 percent more than legally required," Musk tweeted.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter
Twitter Said to Ask Some Employees Laid Off 'By Mistake' to Return to Work After Elon Musk Takeover
Featured video of the day
Revisiting Samsung's Foldable Phones
Advertisement

Related Stories

Twitter Handles Impersonating Users Without Parody Warning to Be Permanently Suspended, Elon Musk Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Are Now More Expensive in India: Details
  2. Realme 10 Series Launch Date Confirmed, Ultra Specifications Tipped: Details
  3. Amazon Seller Cloudtail India Fined Rs. 1 Lakh for Violating BIS Standards
  4. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Review: It’s Not Just About the Cameras Anymore
  5. Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: Users Quit Platform as Tesla CEO Takes Charge
  6. How to Use 2 WhatsApp Accounts on 1 Phone
  7. Qualcomm's Snapdragon Chipsets Confirmed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review: The Complete Package?
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Review: A Well-Rounded Low-Cost Flagship
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find N2 Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  2. Realme 10 Series to Launch on November 17, Ultra Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Details
  3. Elon Musk Urged by UN to Ensure Human Rights Are Central to Management of Twitter
  4. Indian 'Hack-for-Hire' Companies Infiltrate VIPs Phones, Emails for Private Investigators: Report
  5. Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Offers Apology Amid Mass Layoffs After Elon Musk Takeover
  6. Avatar 3: James Cameron Prepared to End Franchise With Trilogy if Avatar 2 Underperforms
  7. Facebook Parent Meta Said to Prepare Large-Scale Layoffs This Week Ahead of Weak Holiday Quarter
  8. Apple Wants to Drop ‘Hey’ From the ‘Hey Siri’ Wake Phrase for Voice Commands: Report
  9. Twitter to Launch Long-Form Text Sharing Feature, Content Monetisation Announced by Elon Musk
  10. Twitter Handles Impersonating Users Without Parody Warning to Be Permanently Suspended, Elon Musk Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.