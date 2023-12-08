WhatsApp introduced View Once messages for text, photos, and videos back in 2021. Now, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is expanding this feature to voice messages. With this feature, users will be able to set voice messages to disappear after their recipient listens to them. Like the View Once photos and videos, View Once voice messages will be marked with the “one-time” icon and can only be played once. View Once voice messages will reach global users over the coming days.

Meta on Thursday (December 7) announced the addition of View Once voice messages via a blog post. The feature lets users send a voice message that will disappear once the recipient listens to it. This functionality can be ideal for sharing sensitive information, planning surprises, and sending confidential information like credit card details, and streaming app credentials without concerns about them being recorded or shared. The View Once voice messages will be marked with the “one-time” icon and can only be played once.

WhatsApp says View Once is an example of the company's continued privacy innovation. Like the self-destructing photos and videos, WhatsApp's disappearing voice messages are claimed to be protected with end-to-end encryption by default. The View Once voice messages are rolling out globally over the coming days.

How to send a View Once voice message on WhatsApp

Open a chat window on WhatsApp.

Tap and hold on the microphone icon in the bottom-right corner of the chatbox.

Swipe up to lock the recording Tap on and hold the record.

Tap the stylised View Once icon.

icon. Tap Send once you've finished recording your message.

After the recipient hears the voice clip, the voice message will disappear from the chat. It will be replaced with text that reads “opened”. The View Once messages will vanish from the chat if the recipient does not open them within 14 days after they were sent. Also, users can not forward, save, star, or share voice messages that were sent or received with view once media is enabled.

