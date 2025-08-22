Technology News
WhatsApp Begins Testing Record Voice Message Feature for Unanswered Calls on Latest Beta

WhatsApp voicemail messages are shown alongside missed call notifications, according to details shared by a feature tracker.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 August 2025 12:15 IST
WhatsApp Begins Testing Record Voice Message Feature for Unanswered Calls on Latest Beta

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

Meta is also reportedly working on a new Writing Help assistant feature for WhatsApp

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is set to introduce a voice message for missed calls feature
  • It adds a new option to record and send a voice message after missed call
  • When a call is missed, a prompt will appear at bottom of the call screen
WhatsApp is testing a new feature that lets users leave a voice message if their call goes unanswered. Currently available to select beta testers who are using the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, the messaging app will display a prompt at the bottom of the call screen. They can choose to record a voice message, or attempt another WhatsApp call. Meanwhile, WhatsApp beta testers on iOS can now select and copy multiple messages easily, via a newly introduced menu option.

WhatsApp's New Record Voice Message Feature

After updating to WhatsApp beta version for Android 2.25.23.21, users will see a new Record voice message, that was first spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo. This feature that allows users to leave a voice message if their call goes unanswered. Instead of having to call again later, users can instantly record and send a voice note, making it easier to convey their message without delay.

whatsapp voice message wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp's Record voice message
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The feature tracker also shared a preview of the Record voice message feature. When a call is missed, users are presented with a button near the bottom of the call screen, that allows them to quickly record and send a voice message.

This shortcut also shows up in the chat where the missed call occurred, offering a quick way to follow up, according to WABetaInfo. Although regular voice messages can also be sent, this feature acts as a timely nudge to send a message when a call isn't answered.

After recording, the voice message is automatically delivered within the chat, allowing the recipient to listen whenever they're available. The missed call notification stays visible, making sure users are informed about both the missed call and the follow-up voice message.

The upcoming voice message for missed calls feature is part of a series of major WhatsApp updates. Meta is also reportedly working on a new Writing Help assistant to provide users with writing suggestions, and testing support for motion photos to enhance how users share visual content.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
