WhatsApp is testing a new feature that lets users leave a voice message if their call goes unanswered. Currently available to select beta testers who are using the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, the messaging app will display a prompt at the bottom of the call screen. They can choose to record a voice message, or attempt another WhatsApp call. Meanwhile, WhatsApp beta testers on iOS can now select and copy multiple messages easily, via a newly introduced menu option.

WhatsApp's New Record Voice Message Feature

After updating to WhatsApp beta version for Android 2.25.23.21, users will see a new Record voice message, that was first spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo. This feature that allows users to leave a voice message if their call goes unanswered. Instead of having to call again later, users can instantly record and send a voice note, making it easier to convey their message without delay.

WhatsApp's Record voice message

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The feature tracker also shared a preview of the Record voice message feature. When a call is missed, users are presented with a button near the bottom of the call screen, that allows them to quickly record and send a voice message.

This shortcut also shows up in the chat where the missed call occurred, offering a quick way to follow up, according to WABetaInfo. Although regular voice messages can also be sent, this feature acts as a timely nudge to send a message when a call isn't answered.

After recording, the voice message is automatically delivered within the chat, allowing the recipient to listen whenever they're available. The missed call notification stays visible, making sure users are informed about both the missed call and the follow-up voice message.

The upcoming voice message for missed calls feature is part of a series of major WhatsApp updates. Meta is also reportedly working on a new Writing Help assistant to provide users with writing suggestions, and testing support for motion photos to enhance how users share visual content.