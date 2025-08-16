Technology News
English Edition

How to Use WhatsApp Message Summaries on iOS and Android: A Step-by-Step Guide

Here's how you can use Meta AI in WhatsApp chats to quickly catch up on conversations

Written by David Delima, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 August 2025 07:00 IST
How to Use WhatsApp Message Summaries on iOS and Android: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Grant Davies

WhatsApp message summaries are processed using Meta AI

Highlights
  • WhatsApp message summaries works using Meta AI
  • Messages are sent to the company's servers for processing
  • WhatsApp says Private Processing for message summaries is optional
Advertisement

WhatsApp message summaries were recently introduced on the messaging platform as a way to quickly catch up with long conversations in chats. The feature, which relies on Meta AI, generates a summary of messages that received since you last opened a chat. WhatsApp says that while messages are protected by end-to-end encryption (E2EE), it sends these messages to secure servers where they are processed. The feature is only available in select regions, and WhatsApp says English is the currently supported language.

According to the company, WhatsApp message summaries are disabled by default. Users must opt in to accessing these features, which rely on Meta's new Private Processing technology. WhatsApp message summaries rely on AI and require an internet connection to fetch a condensed version of unread messages in a chat.

How to Use WhatsApp Message Summaries on iOS and Android

If you want to use WhatsApp message summaries, you will need to ensure that Private Processing features are turned on.

  1. Launch WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android smartphone.
  2. Select a 1:1 chat or a group chat that has multiple unread messages.
  3. Tap the divider that shows you {Number} unread messages.
  4. Read the summary of your unread messages inside the same chat window.

How to Enable or Disable Private Processing in WhatsApp

  1. Launch WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android smartphone.
  2. Navigate to the settings menu and tap Chats > Private Processing. This feature might not be available in all regions.
  3. Toggle the Private Processing features option to enable or disable the AI-powered functionality.

How WhatsApp Message Summaries Work

WhatsApp claims that it offers E2EE protection for all messages and media sent and received on the platform. However, in order to process chats for message summaries, WhatsApp sends them to a confidential cloud environment called Private Processing. The company said earlier this year that the technology is designed to handle AI tasks securely, without providing access to anyone, including Meta or WhatsApp.

As a result, your phone will need to be connected to the internet to access the WhatsApp message summaries feature. These summaries are briefly displayed inside a chat after a certain amount of unread messages have been received. WhatsApp also says that the Private Processing features (including message summaries) are turned off by default, and you must opt in to using them.

Meta notes that some of these WhatsApp message summaries that are generated using AI might be inappropriate or inaccurate. This is the same message that the company displays while using its Meta AI assistant in WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. If you don't see the Private Processing features option in your WhatsApp settings, you will need to wait until these features are rolled out to your region to access the WhatsApp message summaries feature.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp message summaries, Message summaries, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp, Meta AI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 Gaming Monitor With 500Hz Refresh Rate Launched Alongside New Odyssey G7 Form Factors
Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K Review: A Solid Choice for Your Car
How to Use WhatsApp Message Summaries on iOS and Android: A Step-by-Step Guide
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Independence Day 2025: Key Tech Initiatives That Are Empowering Citizens
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Explores Industry Collaboration to Boost Swift Observatory’s Orbit and Extend Its Mission
  2. NASA Artemis II Orion Spacecraft Prepares for Historic Crewed Moon Mission with Safety Systems Installed
  3. Astronomers Discover "Cosmic Grapes" Galaxy Packed with Star-Forming Clumps in the Early Universe
  4. Metro In Dino OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: Know Where and When to Watch it Online
  5. Red Letter Now Streaming Online: Know When and Where to Watch This Short Film
  6. Oppo K13 Turbo Pro With Built-in Cooling Fan Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  7. Scientists Apply Stephen Hawking's Theory to Propose Detectable ‘Black Hole Morsels’ in Space
  8. China Advances Guowang Internet Constellation with Latest Satellite Launch
  9. ESA’s Mars Express Discovers Deep Valleys and Frozen Features Hinting at Mars’ Icy Past
  10. New Physics-Based Model Sheds Light on How Deep Neural Networks Learn Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »