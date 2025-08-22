Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Tests Multiple Message Selection on iOS, Making It Easier to Select and Copy Messages

WhatsApp Tests Multiple Message Selection on iOS, Making It Easier to Select and Copy Messages

WhatsApp is testing a new menu option that should help users who were confused with the process of selecting and copying multiple messages.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 August 2025 11:27 IST
WhatsApp Tests Multiple Message Selection on iOS, Making It Easier to Select and Copy Messages

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

WhatsApp users on iOS might soon find it easier to copy multiple messages

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is testing a new menu option on the iOS version of its app
  • The process of copying messages on WhatsApp for iOS is more complex
  • Users can soon select multiple WhatsApp messages within a couple of taps
Advertisement

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new menu option on the latest beta version of its app for iOS via TestFlight. The feature makes it more straightforward for users to select multiple massages in a chat. Unlike WhatsApp for Android, which allows users to long press a message to begin selecting multiple texts, the process is a little more confusing on the iOS version of the app. However, it looks like WhatsApp is finally offering beta testers a simpler way to select messages, and this is eventually expected to make its way to the stable version of the app.

How WhatsApp is Improving Message Selection on iOS

Feature tracker WABetaInfo spotted that the instant messaging app has added a new menu option when selecting a single message on WhatsApp for iOS. This was spotted on WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.22.10.77, which is available to testers who have signed up to receive beta versions of the Meta-owned messaging app.

Selecting multiple messages on WhatsApp (tap to expand)
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Screenshots shared by WABetaInfo reveal that, the new Select multiple option appears when a message is selected on WhatsApp, after updating to the latest beta release. Users can then tap additional messages to select them, and then tap on the forward, delete, or share buttons near the bottom of the screen. 

For years, WhatsApp users have used a convoluted process to select multiple messages and copy them. On the stable version of the app, where the new Select multiple menu option isn't currently available, users must long press a single message, then tap on Forward, which allows them to select multiple messages. They can tap on the share button to copy the messages.

WhatsApp previously introduced support for selecting a portion of text from a single chat message on the app, without copying the entire message. This feature was rolled out on the stable update channel in June, and the new menu option that allows users to select more than one message is also expected to roll out widely in the future.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp beta, WhatsApp Beta for Android, WhatsApp, WhatsApp Record Voice Message, Meta
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Honor Magic V Flip 2 Launched With 5,500mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Main Camera: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

WhatsApp Tests Multiple Message Selection on iOS, Making It Easier to Select and Copy Messages
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro WithÂ 7,000mAh Battery Go Official
  2. Realme Will Unveil a Phone With a 10,000mAh+ Battery on This Date
  3. WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Leave a Voice Message for Unanswered Calls
  4. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max
  5. Apple TV+ Gets 30 Percent More Expensive for Subscribers in the US
  6. Honor Magic V Flip 2 Launched With 5,500mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera
  7. Samsung May Use Exynos Instead of Qualcomm in Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge Models
  8. Lava Probuds Aria 911 and Probuds Wave 921 Earphones Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Music Rolls Out Comments on Albums, Taste Match Playlists to Commemorate 10th Anniversary
  2. Hollow Knight: Silksong Will Release on September 4, Developer Team Cherry Confirms
  3. WhatsApp Begins Testing Record Voice Message Feature for Unanswered Calls on Latest Beta
  4. WhatsApp Tests Multiple Message Selection on iOS, Making It Easier to Select and Copy Messages
  5. Honor Magic V Flip 2 Launched With 5,500mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Main Camera: Price, Specifications
  6. Apple TV+ Gets 30 Percent More Expensive for Subscribers in the US, Select Other Markets
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge Could Reportedly Be Powered by Exynos 2600 Chip
  8. Earendel: JWST Suggests the Most Distant Star May Be a Star Cluster
  9. Rice University Scientists Confirm Flatband Discovery in Kagome Superconductor
  10. Mathematicians Revive Discarded Particles to Boost Quantum Computing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »