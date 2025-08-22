WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new menu option on the latest beta version of its app for iOS via TestFlight. The feature makes it more straightforward for users to select multiple massages in a chat. Unlike WhatsApp for Android, which allows users to long press a message to begin selecting multiple texts, the process is a little more confusing on the iOS version of the app. However, it looks like WhatsApp is finally offering beta testers a simpler way to select messages, and this is eventually expected to make its way to the stable version of the app.

How WhatsApp is Improving Message Selection on iOS

Feature tracker WABetaInfo spotted that the instant messaging app has added a new menu option when selecting a single message on WhatsApp for iOS. This was spotted on WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.22.10.77, which is available to testers who have signed up to receive beta versions of the Meta-owned messaging app.

Selecting multiple messages on WhatsApp (tap to expand)

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Screenshots shared by WABetaInfo reveal that, the new Select multiple option appears when a message is selected on WhatsApp, after updating to the latest beta release. Users can then tap additional messages to select them, and then tap on the forward, delete, or share buttons near the bottom of the screen.

For years, WhatsApp users have used a convoluted process to select multiple messages and copy them. On the stable version of the app, where the new Select multiple menu option isn't currently available, users must long press a single message, then tap on Forward, which allows them to select multiple messages. They can tap on the share button to copy the messages.

WhatsApp previously introduced support for selecting a portion of text from a single chat message on the app, without copying the entire message. This feature was rolled out on the stable update channel in June, and the new menu option that allows users to select more than one message is also expected to roll out widely in the future.