Technology News

WhatsApp Could Soon Let You Listen to Video and Music Audio Together on Video Calls

WhatsApp's purported video and music audio sharing feature for video calls won't work during audio-only calls, according to a feature tracker.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 December 2023 18:44 IST
WhatsApp Could Soon Let You Listen to Video and Music Audio Together on Video Calls

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp rolled out screen-sharing functionality for video calls earlier this year

Highlights
  • WhatsApp now supports screen sharing in video calls
  • The new feature is not available to beta testers
  • WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out feature via the TestFlight Programme
Advertisement

WhatsApp rolled out screen-sharing functionality for video calls earlier this year. The long-awaited feature allows users to share screens during video calls just like Google Meet or Zoom. Now, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is reportedly bringing additions to this functionality. WhatsApp could soon let you share music audio during a video call while sharing your screen. This feature was reportedly spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS version 23.25.10.72 which is available on the TestFlight app.

As per a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the app is working on a new feature that will allow iPhone users to share their audio while sharing their screen during video calls. This will let users listen to video and music audio together when someone shares their screen in video calls. The ability to share video and music audio in real-time during a screen-sharing session is expected to increase the interactions on the platform — especially during presentations and virtual gatherings.

whatsapp audio video music share wabetainfo whatsapp audio sharing

The video and music audio sharing feature spotted in development on WhatsApp
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The new feature was spotted on the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS 23.25.10.72 that is available via the official TestFlight beta programme. The actual functionality and the feature are yet to be rolled out to users on the beta testing channel as it is still in development, according to the feature tracker.

The publication has included a preview of the share music audio feature that appears to be sourced by enabling hidden features that are still being worked on. WABetaInfo also states that the feature won't work with WhatsApp voice calls, and it will also be unavailable on video calls where the video is disabled.

WhatsApp started to support screen sharing in video calls in August to compete with video-conferencing platforms. This functionality can be accessed by tapping the share icon. The company has also started allowing landscape mode in video calls to support this functionality.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp Screen Sharing, WhatsApp beta, WhatsApp features, WhatsApp for iOS
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Himachal Pradesh Special Investigation Team to Boost Digital Asset Security, Onboards Liminal
Top Deals on Room Heaters at Croma

Related Stories

WhatsApp Could Soon Let You Listen to Video and Music Audio Together on Video Calls
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Series India Launch Will Take Place in January
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G and 4G Variants Launched in India: See Price
  3. Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ European Pricing Leaked: Check Here
  4. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Launched
  5. iQoo 12 5G Price in India Accidentally Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Price
  6. Realme C67 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  7. OnePlus 12 India, Global Launch Timeline Confirmed: Check Here
  8. Microsoft Copilot to Get GPT-4 Turbo Model, Other Features Soon
  9. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Tipped to Run on This New Mobile Chipset From MediaTek
  10. Redmi 13C 5G First Impressions: Plenty of Upgrades!
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 17.2 to Bring Telephoto Camera Improvements to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
  2. WhatsApp Could Soon Let You Listen to Video and Music Audio Together on Video Calls
  3. Himachal Pradesh Special Investigation Team to Boost Digital Asset Security, Onboards Liminal
  4. Boat Climbs to Second Spot in Global Wearable Shipments in Q3 2023, Apple Leads the Way: IDC
  5. SpyLoan Malware Apps Used to Blackmail, Extort Users Using Personal Data Detected on Play Store
  6. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Leaked Marketing Images Suggest Design, Specifications; May Launch in January 2024
  7. OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 11R Stable Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Update Reportedly Rolling Out in India
  8. Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Says Company in Talks With Partners to Launch Mobile Store on iOS, Android: Report
  9. Bitcoin-Based Ordi Token Takes Crypto Market by Storm: Everything to Know
  10. Beeper Mini Brings iMessage Support to Android Phones, Works Without Apple ID: How It Works
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »