WhatsApp rolled out screen-sharing functionality for video calls earlier this year. The long-awaited feature allows users to share screens during video calls just like Google Meet or Zoom. Now, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is reportedly bringing additions to this functionality. WhatsApp could soon let you share music audio during a video call while sharing your screen. This feature was reportedly spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS version 23.25.10.72 which is available on the TestFlight app.

As per a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the app is working on a new feature that will allow iPhone users to share their audio while sharing their screen during video calls. This will let users listen to video and music audio together when someone shares their screen in video calls. The ability to share video and music audio in real-time during a screen-sharing session is expected to increase the interactions on the platform — especially during presentations and virtual gatherings.

The video and music audio sharing feature spotted in development on WhatsApp

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The new feature was spotted on the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS 23.25.10.72 that is available via the official TestFlight beta programme. The actual functionality and the feature are yet to be rolled out to users on the beta testing channel as it is still in development, according to the feature tracker.

The publication has included a preview of the share music audio feature that appears to be sourced by enabling hidden features that are still being worked on. WABetaInfo also states that the feature won't work with WhatsApp voice calls, and it will also be unavailable on video calls where the video is disabled.

WhatsApp started to support screen sharing in video calls in August to compete with video-conferencing platforms. This functionality can be accessed by tapping the share icon. The company has also started allowing landscape mode in video calls to support this functionality.

