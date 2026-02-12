Xiaomi launched its X Pro QLED (2025) smart TV range in India in April last year. The smart TV series is currently on sale in the country in three display sizes, including 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. Now, the Chinese tech giant is gearing up to refresh its X Pro QLED lineup with an even larger display size. The company has announced that the Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2026) 75-inch TV will be launched in India in the third week of February. It is teased to ship with a two-way firing speaker setup and relatively thin bezels. Other details about the upcoming smart TV model remain under wraps.

In a post on X, the Chinese tech giant has announced that it will launch its new Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2026) TV in India on February 19. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the upcoming smart TV is now live on the Xiaomi India online store, confirming its availability in the country via the company's website.

While most details, including the specifications, features, and pricing, about the new model remain under wraps, the company says the TV will arrive with CineMagiQ and MaxMagiQ features (which were also available on last year's models), while sporting relatively thin bezels. It will also ship with a TV stand. However, Xiaomi is expected to also offer a wall mount option for the Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2026) TV.

The refreshed Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2026) TV will succeed the Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) lineup, which was launched in India in April 2025 at starting prices of Rs. 31,999, Rs. 44,999, and Rs. 64,999 for the 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch display sizes, respectively.

To recap, the Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) displays offer up to 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and a 178-degree viewing angle, Dolby Vision, support for HDR10+ content, and up to 120Hz of refresh rate. The lineup utilises Xiaomi's proprietary Vivid Picture Engine 2 and DLG (Dual Line Gate) technologies.

The flagship 65-inch model is equipped with a 34W speaker unit, which supports Xiaomi Sound, Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual: X technology. It is powered by a quad core A55 chipset, paired with a Mali-G52 MC1 GPU. It also features 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. They come with a MagiQ feature that is claimed to deliver vibrant, true-to-life colours. Xiaomi has also included a Filmmaker mode.