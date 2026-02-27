Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 With 4K QLED Display, 34W Speakers Goes on Sale in India: Price, Features

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 With 4K QLED Display, 34W Speakers Goes on Sale in India: Price, Features

The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 features the company's PatchWall user interface.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 February 2026 15:49 IST
Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 With 4K QLED Display, 34W Speakers Goes on Sale in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 uses a quad-core A55 processor

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 supports DLG 120Hz and MEMC
  • The TV supports HDR10+ and Filmmaker Mode playback
  • Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 packs a 34W speaker system with Dolby Audio
Advertisement

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 has gone on sale in India today, February 27, following its launch earlier this month. The company's largest QLED television features a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD panel with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode support for enhanced cinematic viewing. It also includes DLG 120Hz and MEMC technology for smoother motion during sports and gaming. The smart TV packs a 34W speaker system with Dolby Audio and DTS support, and runs the PatchWall interface with Google Voice Assistant integration.

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Price in India, Offers, Availability

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 price in India is set at Rs. 69,999. As part of a limited-period introductory offer, buyers can avail a Rs. 5,000 bank discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 64,999. The TV is now available via the Xiaomi India website, Amazon, Flipkart, and select authorised retail stores across the country.

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 features a 75-inch QLED display with 4K Ultra HD resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode for improved contrast and colour accuracy. The near bezel-less design offers a claimed 97.76 percent screen-to-body ratio. For smoother motion, it includes Dual Line Gate 120Hz, MEMC technology, and Auto Low Latency Mode for gaming.

The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 runs on a quad-core processor with 32GB of internal storage. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Port options include three HDMI ports with one supporting eARC, two USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet, AV, Optical, Antenna, and a headphone jack. It also enables wireless casting via AirPlay 2, Google Cast, and Miracast.

For audio, the Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 houses a 34W speaker system with Dolby Audio, DTS X, and DTS Virtual X support, along with Xiaomi Sound tuning for improved clarity and bass. It supports Dolby Atmos passthrough via eARC. The TV runs the PatchWall interface and offers universal search, Xiaomi TV+ live channels, Kids Mode, Language Universe, and Google Voice Assistant support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75, Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Price in India, Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 India Launch, Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Features, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme C100 5G Specifications Revealed via Amazon Listing as Smartphone Bags Regulatory Certifications
Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 With 4K QLED Display, 34W Speakers Goes on Sale in India: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazfit Active 3 Premium With 1.32-Inch Display Launched at This Price
  2. A New Leak Suggests the OnePlus 15T Won't Arrive With Camera Upgrades
  3. Here's When the Vivo X300 Ultra Will be Showcased Globally
  4. Google Starts Rolling Out Android 17 Beta 2 With These New Features
  5. PGA Tour 2K25, Monster Hunter Rise and More Join PS Plus in March
  6. Apple Teases Major Hardware Announcements Starting March 2
  7. Ultrahuman Unveils Ring Pro and Jade AI With Real-Time Health Insights
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Said to Be 'Backing Away' From Launching Its Single-Player Games on PC
  2. Android 17 Beta 2 Released: Lets Users Create Bubble for Any App, Expands SMS OTP Protection
  3. Ultrahuman Ring Pro Launched With 15-Day Battery Life, Jade Biointelligence AI: Price, Features
  4. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Now Streaming on Apple TV+: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Vladimir OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rachel Weisz Starrer Thriller Online?
  6. Pakashala Pantham OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch Ramya Krishnan And Aishwarya Rajesh’s Kitchen Drama Online?
  7. Kaattaan OTT Release Details Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  8. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 With 4K QLED Display, 34W Speakers Goes on Sale in India: Price, Features
  9. Global Smartphone Shipments to Hit Record Low in 2026 Amidst Ongoing Memory Shortage, Prices Expected to Rise: IDC
  10. Realme C100 5G Specifications Revealed via Amazon Listing as Smartphone Bags Regulatory Certifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »