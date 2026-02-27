Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 has gone on sale in India today, February 27, following its launch earlier this month. The company's largest QLED television features a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD panel with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode support for enhanced cinematic viewing. It also includes DLG 120Hz and MEMC technology for smoother motion during sports and gaming. The smart TV packs a 34W speaker system with Dolby Audio and DTS support, and runs the PatchWall interface with Google Voice Assistant integration.

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Price in India, Offers, Availability

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 price in India is set at Rs. 69,999. As part of a limited-period introductory offer, buyers can avail a Rs. 5,000 bank discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 64,999. The TV is now available via the Xiaomi India website, Amazon, Flipkart, and select authorised retail stores across the country.

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 features a 75-inch QLED display with 4K Ultra HD resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode for improved contrast and colour accuracy. The near bezel-less design offers a claimed 97.76 percent screen-to-body ratio. For smoother motion, it includes Dual Line Gate 120Hz, MEMC technology, and Auto Low Latency Mode for gaming.

The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 runs on a quad-core processor with 32GB of internal storage. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Port options include three HDMI ports with one supporting eARC, two USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet, AV, Optical, Antenna, and a headphone jack. It also enables wireless casting via AirPlay 2, Google Cast, and Miracast.

For audio, the Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 houses a 34W speaker system with Dolby Audio, DTS X, and DTS Virtual X support, along with Xiaomi Sound tuning for improved clarity and bass. It supports Dolby Atmos passthrough via eARC. The TV runs the PatchWall interface and offers universal search, Xiaomi TV+ live channels, Kids Mode, Language Universe, and Google Voice Assistant support.

