Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 in India. The new model is the company's largest QLED television so far and comes with a 75-inch 4K display aimed at delivering a large-screen home viewing experience. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode for improved picture quality and more accurate cinematic playback. Xiaomi has also included motion enhancement features such as DLG 120Hz and MEMC to reduce blur during fast-moving scenes. The television packs a 34W speaker system with Dolby Audio and DTS support.

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Price in India, Availability

The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 is priced at Rs. 69,999 in India. As part of an introductory offer, buyers can avail a Rs. 5,000 bank discount, bringing the price down to Rs. 64,999. Xiaomi is also offering a four-year complete warranty worth Rs. 10,999 to customers who pre-book the TV. The TV will go on sale starting February 27 via the Xiaomi India website.

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 features a 75-inch QLED panel with 4K Ultra HD resolution (3,840 × 2,160 pixels). It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved contrast and colour output. It also offers a Filmmaker Mode is that is claimed to preserve original frame rates, aspect ratios, and colour profiles. The company says the smart TV has a near bezel-less design and a claimed 97.76 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Xiaomi has equipped the TV with Dual Line Gate (DLG) technology and Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology to improve motion clarity and minimise blur in fast-paced content. The TV also supports Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for gaming consoles.

In terms of hardware, the Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 uses a quad-core A55 processor and includes 32GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports with one supporting eARC, two USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet, AV, Optical, Antenna, and an earphone port. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, along with AirPlay 2, Google Cast, and Miracast for wireless casting.

The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 also houses a 34W box speaker system. It supports Dolby Audio, DTS X, and DTS Virtual: X. Xiaomi Sound tuning is said to optimise vocal clarity and bass response. The TV also supports eARC for Dolby Atmos passthrough when connected to compatible sound systems.

The company confirms that the Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 runs the PatchWall interface and offers features such as universal search, Kids Mode with parental controls, and Language Universe. It also provides access to Xiaomi TV+ free live TV channels. The TV supports Google Voice Assistant for hands-free control.

