Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Launched in India With 4K Ultra HD Screen, Dolby Audio: Price, Features

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Launched in India With 4K Ultra HD Screen, Dolby Audio: Price, Features

Xiaomi has equipped the TV with DLG 120Hz support and MEMC technology to improve motion clarity and minimise blur in fast-paced content.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 February 2026 13:58 IST
Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Launched in India With 4K Ultra HD Screen, Dolby Audio: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 houses a 34W box speaker system

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The TV features a 75-inch 4K QLED panel with Dolby Vision support
  • Auto Low Latency Mode offers smoother performance for gaming
  • It runs on a quad-core A55 chip with 32GB internal storage
Advertisement

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 in India. The new model is the company's largest QLED television so far and comes with a 75-inch 4K display aimed at delivering a large-screen home viewing experience. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode for improved picture quality and more accurate cinematic playback. Xiaomi has also included motion enhancement features such as DLG 120Hz and MEMC to reduce blur during fast-moving scenes. The television packs a 34W speaker system with Dolby Audio and DTS support.

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Price in India, Availability

The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 is priced at Rs. 69,999 in India. As part of an introductory offer, buyers can avail a Rs. 5,000 bank discount, bringing the price down to Rs. 64,999. Xiaomi is also offering a four-year complete warranty worth Rs. 10,999 to customers who pre-book the TV. The TV will go on sale starting February 27 via the Xiaomi India website.

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 features a 75-inch QLED panel with 4K Ultra HD resolution (3,840 × 2,160 pixels). It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved contrast and colour output. It also offers a Filmmaker Mode is that is claimed to preserve original frame rates, aspect ratios, and colour profiles. The company says the smart TV has a near bezel-less design and a claimed 97.76 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Xiaomi has equipped the TV with Dual Line Gate (DLG) technology and Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology to improve motion clarity and minimise blur in fast-paced content. The TV also supports Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for gaming consoles.

In terms of hardware, the Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 uses a quad-core A55 processor and includes 32GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports with one supporting eARC, two USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet, AV, Optical, Antenna, and an earphone port. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, along with AirPlay 2, Google Cast, and Miracast for wireless casting.

The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 also houses a 34W box speaker system. It supports Dolby Audio, DTS X, and DTS Virtual: X. Xiaomi Sound tuning is said to optimise vocal clarity and bass response. The TV also supports eARC for Dolby Atmos passthrough when connected to compatible sound systems.

The company confirms that the Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 runs the PatchWall interface and offers features such as universal search, Kids Mode with parental controls, and Language Universe. It also provides access to Xiaomi TV+ free live TV channels. The TV supports Google Voice Assistant for hands-free control.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75, Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Price in India, Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 India Launch, Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Features, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
JioHotstar Adds ChatGPT Multilingual Search to Find Any Match or Movie
Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Launched in India With 4K Ultra HD Screen, Dolby Audio: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite 5G Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Vivo V70 Elite, V70 Launched in India With 6,500mAh Batteries: See Prices
  3. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on IM
  4. Pine Labs Partners OpenAI to Expand Agentic Commerce for Merchants in India
  5. Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro to Reportedly Share Chipset, Battery Specs
  6. New JioHotstar Feature: Use ChatGPT to Discover Live Sports and Shows
  7. Qubo Dashcam Trio Review
  8. AI Impact Summit: HMD, Sarvam AI to Bring Chatbot to Feature Phones
  9. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Launched in India With 4K Ultra HD Screen: See Price
  10. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Will Join Xbox Game Pass Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. The Elder Scrolls 6 Will Return to Bethesda's 'Classic Style' After Fallout 76 and Starfield, Says Todd Howard
  2. Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro to Reportedly Share Battery, Camera, and Chipset as Specifications Surface
  3. AI Impact Summit: Pine Labs Announces Collaboration With OpenAI to Expand Agentic Commerce for Merchants in India
  4. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Launched in India With 4K Ultra HD Screen, Dolby Audio: Price, Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on IMDA Certification Site
  6. JioHotstar Adds ChatGPT Multilingual Search to Find Any Match or Movie
  7. Google DeepMind Launches Lyria 3: New AI Music Generation Arrives in Gemini App
  8. MakeMyTrip Partners With OpenAI to Add New AI Features to Myra Trip Assistant
  9. Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specs
  10. OpenAI Plans to Set Up Offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru; Will Build AI Data Centre With Tata Group
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »