Amazon Fire Max 11 was launched in the US on Tuesday. The new tablet sports an 11-inch (2000 x 1200 pixels) display. The tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek processor paired with 4GB of RAM. It is claimed to offer up to 14 hours of battery life and support 15W wired charging. It features up to 128GB of onboard storage. The tablet runs on Android 11-based Fire OS 9 out-of-the-box and is equipped with 8-megapixel front and rear cameras.

Amazon Fire Max 11 price, availability

Amazon Fire Max 11 is priced at $229 (roughly Rs. 19,049) for the 4GB + 64GB storage configuration while the 4GB+ 128GB variant costs $279 (roughly Rs 34,045). It is currently available for sale in the US via Amazon in a single Gray colour option.

Amazon Fire Max 11 specifications, features

The newly launched Amazon Fire Max 11 runs on Android 11-based Fire OS 9. It sports an 11-inch (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) display with a 5:3 aspect ratio and has an unspecified blue light certification. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT8188J processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera with support for 1080p video recording. The tablet features up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded (up to 1TB) via a MicroSD card slot.

On the connectivity front, the Amazon Fire Max 11 supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. It also supports the USI2.0 stylus protocol. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, hall effect, and a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It is claimed to offer up to 14 hours of battery life. The tablet supports charging at up to 15W and is said to take up to 4.2 hours for a full charge. Additionally, it measures 259.1mm x 163.7mm x 7.50mm and weighs 490g.

