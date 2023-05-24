Technology News

Amazon Fire Max 11 With 11-Inch Display, Up to 4GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

Amazon Fire Max 11 runs on Android 11-based Fire OS 9 out-of-the-box.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 May 2023 17:25 IST
Amazon Fire Max 11 With 11-Inch Display, Up to 4GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon US

Amazon Fire Max 11 is sold in two storage configurations

Highlights
  • Amazon Fire Max 11 is powered by an octa-core processor
  • The tablet is equipped with up to 128GB of storage
  • Amazon Fire Max 11 sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Amazon Fire Max 11 was launched in the US on Tuesday. The new tablet sports an 11-inch (2000 x 1200 pixels) display. The tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek processor paired with 4GB of RAM. It is claimed to offer up to 14 hours of battery life and support 15W wired charging. It features up to 128GB of onboard storage. The tablet runs on Android 11-based Fire OS 9 out-of-the-box and is equipped with 8-megapixel front and rear cameras.

Amazon Fire Max 11 price, availability

Amazon Fire Max 11 is priced at $229 (roughly Rs. 19,049) for the 4GB + 64GB storage configuration while the 4GB+ 128GB variant costs $279 (roughly Rs 34,045). It is currently available for sale in the US via Amazon in a single Gray colour option.

Amazon Fire Max 11 specifications, features

The newly launched Amazon Fire Max 11 runs on Android 11-based Fire OS 9. It sports an 11-inch (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) display with a 5:3 aspect ratio and has an unspecified blue light certification. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT8188J processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera with support for 1080p video recording. The tablet features up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded (up to 1TB) via a MicroSD card slot.

On the connectivity front, the Amazon Fire Max 11 supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. It also supports the USI2.0 stylus protocol. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, hall effect, and a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It is claimed to offer up to 14 hours of battery life. The tablet supports charging at up to 15W and is said to take up to 4.2 hours for a full charge. Additionally, it measures 259.1mm x 163.7mm x 7.50mm and weighs 490g. 

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Fire Max 11, Amazon Fire Max 11 specifications, Amazon Fire Max 11 price, Amazon
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi Quarterly Revenue Falls 18.9 Percent as Global Smartphone Demand Stalls
Amazon Fire Max 11 With 11-Inch Display, Up to 4GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Hands-on Video of iPhone 15 Dummy Units Tip Design Details: See Here
  2. iQoo Pad With 12.1-Inch Display, Dimensity 9,000+ SoC Launched: See Price
  3. BGMI Available to Download on Google Play Store Through URL: Report
  4. How to Edit WhatsApp Messages on iOS and Android
  5. Guerrilla Malware Found Preinstalled on Many Android Phones: How it Works
  6. iQoo Neo 8, Neo 8 Pro With 1.5K Display, 120W Charging Launched: Details
  7. Croma Deals Corner: Our Top Picks for May
  8. Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet With 11-Inch Display Launched: See Price
  9. Oppo K11x With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Check Price, Details
  10. iQoo 11S Launch Timeline and Specifications Leaked: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series With Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 100W Super Flash Charge Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Gyaarah Gyaarah: Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor Announce Zee5 Original Web Series
  3. Filmmakers at Cannes Film Festival Grapple With 'Tectonic' AI Shift
  4. Uber to Launch All-Electric Uber Green Service in India; Unveils Partnership With EV Makers
  5. Amazon Fire Max 11 With 11-Inch Display, Up to 4GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Xiaomi Quarterly Revenue Falls 18.9 Percent as Global Smartphone Demand Stalls
  7. Cannes 2023: Wes Anderson Says Pandemic Lockdown Helped Inspire Asteroid City
  8. Crypto Scammers Using AI Deepfakes to Spoof KYC Verification on Exchanges, Binance Security Chief Says
  9. HBO’s The Idol Cast Defends the Series’ Overtly Graphic Scenes at Cannes Film Festival
  10. Government Plans Overhaul of Digital Law That Could Impact How Google, Meta, Amazon Do Business in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.