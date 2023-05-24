Technology News
iQoo Pad With 12.1-Inch Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9,000+ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo Pad pricing starts at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,520) for the base 8GB+128GB variant.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 May 2023 14:07 IST
iQoo Pad With 12.1-Inch Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9,000+ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo China

iQoo Pad is available in an Interstellar Gray colour option

Highlights
  • iQoo Pad is equipped with a 10,000mAh battery
  • The tablet runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3
  • iQoo Pad's 12.1-inch display offers 144Hz refresh rate

Vivo's sub-brand iQoo has unveiled the iQoo Pad in China. The tablet was unveiled alongside the iQoo Neo 8 series of smartphones. Available in four storage configurations, the new iQoo Pad is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+chipset along with up to 12GB RAM. It features a 12.1-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 2.8K resolution, and offers up to 600nits peak brightness. The tablet runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3.

iQoo Pad price, availability

iQoo Pad is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,520) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant, whereas the 8GB+ 256GB model costs CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 34,045), and the 12GB+ 256GB variant is priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs 37,565). Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line iQoo Pad with 12GB+512GB configuration is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly 41,090).

The iQoo Pad is currently available for pre-order via the Vivo China e-store. It comes in a single colour option namely Interstellar Gray.

iQoo Pad specifications, features

The newly launched iQoo Pad sports a 12.1-inch LCD display with 2.8K resolution, up to 600nits peak brightness, and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display also supports HDR10. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The tablet runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3 on top.

For optics, the iQoo Pad features a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the tablet comes with an 8-megapixel front camera.

For connectivity, the iQoo Pad supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port among others. It houses a 10,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Additionally, the iQoo Pad measures 266.03x191.60x6.59mm and weighs 585g. 

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Pad

iQOO Pad

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.10-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2800x1968 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android Android 13
Storage 512GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10,000mAh
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Pad, iQoo Pad specifications, iQoo Pad price, iQoo
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Microsoft, Nandan Nilekani-Backed Indian Group Working on Accessibility-Focused AI Assistant Jugalbandi Bot

iQoo Pad With 12.1-Inch Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9,000+ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
