Vivo's sub-brand iQoo has unveiled the iQoo Pad in China. The tablet was unveiled alongside the iQoo Neo 8 series of smartphones. Available in four storage configurations, the new iQoo Pad is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+chipset along with up to 12GB RAM. It features a 12.1-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 2.8K resolution, and offers up to 600nits peak brightness. The tablet runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3.

iQoo Pad price, availability

iQoo Pad is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,520) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant, whereas the 8GB+ 256GB model costs CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 34,045), and the 12GB+ 256GB variant is priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs 37,565). Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line iQoo Pad with 12GB+512GB configuration is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly 41,090).

The iQoo Pad is currently available for pre-order via the Vivo China e-store. It comes in a single colour option namely Interstellar Gray.

iQoo Pad specifications, features

The newly launched iQoo Pad sports a 12.1-inch LCD display with 2.8K resolution, up to 600nits peak brightness, and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display also supports HDR10. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The tablet runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3 on top.

For optics, the iQoo Pad features a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the tablet comes with an 8-megapixel front camera.

For connectivity, the iQoo Pad supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port among others. It houses a 10,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Additionally, the iQoo Pad measures 266.03x191.60x6.59mm and weighs 585g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.