Photo Credit: Vivo China
Vivo's sub-brand iQoo has unveiled the iQoo Pad in China. The tablet was unveiled alongside the iQoo Neo 8 series of smartphones. Available in four storage configurations, the new iQoo Pad is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+chipset along with up to 12GB RAM. It features a 12.1-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 2.8K resolution, and offers up to 600nits peak brightness. The tablet runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3.
iQoo Pad is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,520) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant, whereas the 8GB+ 256GB model costs CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 34,045), and the 12GB+ 256GB variant is priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs 37,565). Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line iQoo Pad with 12GB+512GB configuration is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly 41,090).
The iQoo Pad is currently available for pre-order via the Vivo China e-store. It comes in a single colour option namely Interstellar Gray.
The newly launched iQoo Pad sports a 12.1-inch LCD display with 2.8K resolution, up to 600nits peak brightness, and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display also supports HDR10. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The tablet runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3 on top.
For optics, the iQoo Pad features a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the tablet comes with an 8-megapixel front camera.
For connectivity, the iQoo Pad supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port among others. It houses a 10,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Additionally, the iQoo Pad measures 266.03x191.60x6.59mm and weighs 585g.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement