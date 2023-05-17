Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is expected to launch in the second half of this year alongside the vanilla Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S9+. With just about a couple of months to go before the official launch, a new leak brings us a close look at the design of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra via 360-degree renders. The renders suggest the design elements of the upcoming tablet. It is seen with thick bezels and a dual rear camera setup. The computer-aided design (CAD) renders hint at a metallic build for the device.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks), in collaboration with MySmartPrice, gives us a look at what is allegedly the design of the upcoming flagship Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The 360-degree 5K renders suggests a thin design for the tablet with a notch to house the selfie shooter. It is seen to have a metallic finish with thicker bezels.

As per the leaked renders, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra could have a dual camera setup with a flash on the rear. Further, the speaker grille and a USB Type-C port are seen arranged at the bottom. Power and volume keys are seen arranged at the right edge, while the left edge includes pogo pin connector.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 series in the second half of 2023. The lineup is speculated to comprise the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra models, which will succeed the Galaxy Tab S8 series from last year.

Previous reports suggest that the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will run on Android 13 with One UI 5.1. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is expected to power the tablet. Further, it is expected to come with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is expected to feature a 14.6-inch (1,848 x 2,960 pixels) display with 120 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. It is said to pack up to 16GB of RAM and house a 11,200mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. It could measure 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm and weigh 737 grams.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.