  Apple Leads India Tablet Market as Country's Overall Share Declined by 22 Percent YoY: Report

Apple Leads India Tablet Market as Country's Overall Share Declined by 22 Percent YoY: Report

Realme tablet shipment more than halved to register 8 percent market share, as Xiaomi tablet shipments grew 155 percent to clock share of 6 percent.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 18 August 2023 23:40 IST
Apple Leads India Tablet Market as Country's Overall Share Declined by 22 Percent YoY: Report

Apple led the market with 25.38 percent share, closely followed by Samsung at 25.31 percent

Highlights
  • Apple and Samsung tablet shipments during the quarter grew by six percent
  • According to the report, 5G tablets show a 7 percent year-on-year growth
  • WiFi tablet shipments surged 12 percent YoY

Tablet market shipment in India declined by 22 percent year-over-year in the June 2023 quarter, while it grew 29 percent quarter-on-quarter, CyberMedia Research said in a report. Apple led the tablet market with a marginally higher share than Samsung.

"The overall tablet market witnessed a 22 percent YoY decline in the second quarter, 2023," CMR's Tablet PC market report said.

According to the report, 5G tablets show a 7 percent year-on-year growth.

"WiFi tablet shipments surged 12 percent YoY, claiming a 54 percent shipment share," the report noted.

Both Apple and Samsung tablet shipments during the quarter grew by six percent.

However, Apple led the market with 25.38 percent share, closely followed by Samsung at 25.31 percent.

"Apple retained leadership with a 25.38 percent market share, driven by its premium offerings. Samsung secured the second spot with a 25.31 percent market share," the report said.

Lenovo's shipment declined by 30 percent, but it still managed to be in third spot with a 23 percent market share.

Realme tablet shipment more than halved to register 8 percent market share. Xiaomi tablet shipments grew 155 percent to clock a market share of 6 percent.

"As the festive season approaches, we foresee a surge in tablet acquisitions. The remarkable speed and minimal latency of 5G herald fresh prospects for tablet gaming.

"The advent of foldables further bridges the chasm between conventional tablets and laptops, granting a blend of portability and elevated productivity," CyberMedia Research Analyst -Industry Intelligence Group - Menka Kumari said. 

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
