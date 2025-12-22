Samsung appears to be working on a new foldable smartphone dubbed “Wide Fold" to counter Apple's first foldable smartphone. This new device is likely to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 next year. The purported Samsung Wide Fold is rumoured to feature a 7.6-inch inner display. It is tipped to support 25W wireless charging. The display and dimensions of the Samsung Wide Fold reportedly match the rumoured dimensions of the iPhone Fold.

Samsung Wide Fold Specifications (Expected)

As per a report by ETNews (Korean), Samsung is preparing to launch a new foldable smartphone named “Wide Fold” in the second half of 2026. It could be designed to compete with Apple's upcoming first foldable iPhone. Both flagships will reportedly offer similarly sized internal displays with a 4:3 aspect ratio in the unfolded form.

The Samsung Wide Fold is said to carry a 7.6-inch internal screen, while the foldable iPhone may feature a 7.58-inch main panel. This suggests that both phones will have a slightly wider cover display than most existing foldable phones, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The Samsung Wide Fold appears to mark a shift towards a more compact and wider design from the company's existing foldable phones. As per the report, the rumoured Wide Fold is described as a "passport-style" foldable by an industry insider. It could feature a 5.4-inch cover display. It is said to support 25W wireless charging.

Samsung Wide Fold will reportedly launch in the fall next year alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Apple's foldable iPhone is also expected to debut in fall 2026, and this could set up a head-to-head clash between the brands in the foldable market.

Computer-aided design (CAD) renders of a foldable iPhone surfaced earlier this month, suggesting an iPad Mini-like design. It is said to measure 83.8mm (width), 9.6mm (thickness), and 120.6mm (height) in the folded form. It reportedly has two outward-facing cameras. There's no word from Apple on plans to launch a passport-style foldable phone, and given the company's tendency to keep details of its new hardware under wraps, most of these specifications might not be confirmed until it is released by the company.