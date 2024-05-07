Technology News

Apple's interactive website logos also hint at the launch of a new Apple Pencil model that could arrive with support for an 'erase' gesture.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 7 May 2024 13:43 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Pencil (2023) was launched last October with a USB Type-C charging port

Highlights
  • Apple Pencil Pro could be launched tonight at its 'Let Loose' event
  • The purported Apple Pencil Pro could support a new squeeze gesture
  • The firm is yet to announce plans to launch a new Apple Pencil model
Apple Pencil Pro might be the name of the company's next generation wireless stylus pen accessory that is tipped to arrive at Apple's upcoming launch event. The iPhone maker is expected to launch new iPad Air and iPad Pro models at its 'Let Loose' launch event, alongside a new Apple Pencil, which could be the first of its kind to sport the 'Pro' moniker. Last October, the company launched an improved Apple Pencil that swapped the proprietary lightning connector for a USB Type-C port.

X (formerly Twitter) user Newral (@rsuOvO) revealed on the Gizmodo Discord server (via @ribu_ap712) that the text "Apple Pencil Pro" was spotted on the company's Japanese website, as well as in the alternative text for a GIF on the site — alt text is used by accessibility software to read out descriptions of media for visually impaired users. Gadgets 360 reviewed the source code for the website and found six instances of the rumoured moniker.

apple pencil pro japan screenshot apple pencil pro

Apple's Japanese website contains six references to the Apple Pencil Pro
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Apple Japan

 

It's worth noting that none of Apple's other websites — including the Apple India site — mentions the Apple Pencil Pro in the source code. While it could end up being the name of Apple's next-generation wireless stylus accessory, its inclusion could also be a mistake by an Apple employee. 

This isn't the first hint from the company at the arrival of a new Apple Pencil model — the company's website in several countries now lets you place your mouse cursor over the Apple logo, then move it around to erase it. Doing so will replace the erased logo with five other logos.

Previous reports suggest that an upcoming Apple Pencil will arrive with support for a new squeeze gesture with iPadOS 17.5, which means that users could apply some pressure to the stylus to erase content on their iPad. The next-generation Apple Pencil model could also work with an upcoming version of visionOS, according to a report.

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
