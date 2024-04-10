Apple is expected to launch new iPad Pro models equipped with OLED screens for the first time, according to recent reports. While the Cupertino company is yet to announce any plans for an upgrade to its Pro models that were introduced nearly a year and a half ago, the latest iPadOS 17.5 developer beta reportedly contains firmware that suggests the company's upcoming iPad Pro models will feature a new display technology, while a new Apple Pencil model could also be on the way.

9to5Mac spotted references to a few unidentified tablet models in the code for the recently released iPadOS 17.5 developer beta. The firmware for four of these devices — identified as iPad16,3; iPad16,4; iPad16,5; and iPad16,6 — suggests that they will sport OLED screens, while also revealing some details of the suppliers for these models, according to the publication.

The clues to these devices in the latest iPadOS 17.5 beta update suggest that the launch of new iPad Pro models and a new Apple Pencil is imminent. Apple is yet to announce a new launch event, but a recent report suggests that the company is planning to introduce new iPad Pro and iPad Air models in at the start of May, after the company missed the previously tipped March-end launch window.

Two of the four unreleased models reportedly refer to the successors to the 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) models with Wi-Fi connectivity, while the other two could arrive as their cellular variants. The report also states that the firmware for these models found on iPadOS 17.5 beta suggests that LG and Samsung will manufacture the OLED panels for smaller variant, while only LG will supply panels for the 12.9-inch model.

iPadOS 17.5 beta also includes code that points to three different Apple Pencil gestures — squeeze, long squeeze, and double squeeze. This suggests that a new Apple Pencil model could soon be launched by the firm, the first to be offer pressure sensors on its sides.

Previous reports have also suggested that the company's next generation Apple Pencil will also let owners track the device via the company's Find My network, similar to the second generation AirPods Pro. We can expect to hear more about the company's plans in the coming days or weeks, ahead of the expected debut of these devices.

