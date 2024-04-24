Technology News
  Apple "Let Loose" Launch Event Set for May 7; 2024 iPad Air, iPad Pro, New Apple Pencil Expected

Apple "Let Loose" Launch Event Set for May 7; 2024 iPad Air, iPad Pro, New Apple Pencil Expected

Apple Pencil can be seen in the poster for the "Let Loose" event.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 April 2024 10:49 IST
Apple

Photo Credit: Apple

iPad Pro models are anticipated to come with OLED displays and an M3 chip

Highlights
  • Apple has set May 7 for its next hardware reveal event
  • This show will focus on the iPad models
  • Apple has posted show details on its events page
Apple is all set to host its next hardware event “Let Loose” next month. This will be the company's first major launch event in 2024 and it will be livestreamed via the company's official channels. Exact details about what Apple is unveiling in the event are yet to be officially announced, but we expect the Cupertino firm to introduce new upgraded iPad Pro and iPad Air models alongside a new Apple Pencil. The next generation iPad Pro models are expected to come with an M3 chip and feature OLED screens for the first time.

Apple dropped an invite for its virtual launch event on Tuesday (April 23). The event is scheduled to take place at 7am PT (7:30pm IST) on May 7 and the show will be livestreamed via its official website and Apple TV app.

The event poster is seen with the tagline: “Let Loose”. It shows a drawing of a hand holding an Apple Pencil suggesting that iPad will be the key focus of the event.

Apple is expected to release new iPad Air and iPad Pro models in the upcoming event. The iPad Pro models are anticipated to come with OLED displays and an M3 chip. They are tipped to get thinner bezels and available in "glossy and matte screen versions" and could offer MagSafe wireless charging support. They could feature a revamped rear camera module and a landscape-oriented front camera.

The iPad Air is said to run on an M2 chip and could be offered in 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes. The company could also unveil an updated Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil with a new squeeze gesture feature alongside the new tablets.

Apple's May product launch event will take place a month ahead of its software-focused Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is scheduled to kick off on June 10.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
