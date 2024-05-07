Apple's first hardware event of the year will be held later today. The digital-only event dubbed “Let Loose" will be livestreamed through Apple's official platforms. As always, Apple has not given any clue about hardware categories that will appear during the event, however, we expect the keynote to announce new products. The main focus of the event could be the iPad models and related accessories. The iPad Air is expected to be unveiled in two sizes and the iPad Pro is anticipated to come with an OLED display and M4 chip.

The Let Loose Apple event is taking place today (May 7) at 7:00am PT (7:30pm IST). It will be livestreamed via the company's YouTube channel. You can also watch it online through Apple's website and Apple TV app.

Specific details about the launch event have not been released yet, but Apple is speculated to focus on iPad Pro and iPad Air this time. The former is expected to bring notable upgrades including an OLED display, an updated M3 chipset, a revamped rear camera module and a landscape-oriented front camera. The new iPad Pro could feature thinner bezels and could come in "glossy and matte screen versions". It could offer MagSafe wireless charging support as well.

The iPad Air is expected to follow dual-size strategy and come in 10.9-inch and larger 12.9-inch screen sizes. It could run on an M2 chip.

Apart from the new tablets, we expect the company to reveal new iPad-related accessories. The event invitation features illustrations and motion graphics of a hand holding a pencil, suggesting the presentation may focus on an Apple Pencil and a Magic Keyboard. The Apple Pencil could include a squeeze gesture feature while the Magic Keyboard might get an aluminium build and larger trackpad.

Apple's next scheduled event will be its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. It will start on June 10 and Apple could introduce new features and updates for its operating systems during the event.

