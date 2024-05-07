Technology News

Apple's 'Let Loose' iPad Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect

Apple's new iPad Air could be offered in 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 May 2024 10:58 IST
Apple's 'Let Loose' iPad Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple could unveil new iPad-related accessories alongside new tablets

Highlights
  • An Apple event is taking place today
  • Apple's Let Loose event is a digital-only event
  • iPad Air Pro could feature OLED display
Advertisement

Apple's first hardware event of the year will be held later today. The digital-only event dubbed “Let Loose" will be livestreamed through Apple's official platforms. As always, Apple has not given any clue about hardware categories that will appear during the event, however, we expect the keynote to announce new products. The main focus of the event could be the iPad models and related accessories. The iPad Air is expected to be unveiled in two sizes and the iPad Pro is anticipated to come with an OLED display and M4 chip.

The Let Loose Apple event is taking place today (May 7) at 7:00am PT (7:30pm IST). It will be livestreamed via the company's YouTube channel. You can also watch it online through Apple's website and Apple TV app.

 

Specific details about the launch event have not been released yet, but Apple is speculated to focus on iPad Pro and iPad Air this time. The former is expected to bring notable upgrades including an OLED display, an updated M3 chipset, a revamped rear camera module and a landscape-oriented front camera. The new iPad Pro could feature thinner bezels and could come in "glossy and matte screen versions". It could offer MagSafe wireless charging support as well.

The iPad Air is expected to follow dual-size strategy and come in 10.9-inch and larger 12.9-inch screen sizes. It could run on an M2 chip.

Apart from the new tablets, we expect the company to reveal new iPad-related accessories. The event invitation features illustrations and motion graphics of a hand holding a pencil, suggesting the presentation may focus on an Apple Pencil and a Magic Keyboard. The Apple Pencil could include a squeeze gesture feature while the Magic Keyboard might get an aluminium build and larger trackpad.

Apple's next scheduled event will be its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. It will start on June 10 and Apple could introduce new features and updates for its operating systems during the event.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iPad Air, iPad Pro, Apple Let Loose
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Live Images Leak; Show Hole-Punch Display, Dual Rear Cameras, More

Related Stories

Apple's 'Let Loose' iPad Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's 'Let Loose' iPad Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  2. Best Deals to Check Before Amazon's Great Summer Sale Ends
  3. These Apple, Samsung Phones Were the Best-Selling Handsets in Q1 2024
  4. Realme GT Neo 6 Officially Teased; Key Features Revealed
  5. Apple's AI Features Could Potentially Change How an iPhone is Used
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite May Debut in India Soon, Allegedly Listed on BIS
  7. iQoo Z9x 5G Design Revealed; India Launch Set for This Date
  8. Samsung Said to Boost Battery Life in Galaxy S25 Series With Battery AI
  9. Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo X100s, Vivo X100s Pro Launch Set for May 13
  10. WhatsApp Update With Green Buttons and New Icons Rolled Out for iOS Users
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Max Emerges as Best Selling Smartphone in Q1 2024 as Apple, Samsung Dominate Top 10 List: Report
  2. Apple's 'Let Loose' iPad Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
  3. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Live Images Leak; Show Hole-Punch Display, Dual Rear Cameras, More
  4. Realme GT Neo 6 Officially Teased; Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  5. Acer TravelLite Laptops With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs Unveiled in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Coinbase Sued in US for Allegedly ‘Deceiving’ Investors: Details
  7. WhatsApp Update With Green Buttons and New Icons Rolled Out for iOS Users
  8. Crypto Wallets Grab Vodafone’s Attention as Telco Looks to Integrate Blockchain in Operations
  9. Samsung Good Lock App Reportedly Available on Google Play Store in Early Access
  10. Patents Reveal Apple Could Be Working on Clamshell Foldable With an Interesting Hinge Design: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »