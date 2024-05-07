OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC was launched in December last year, but leaks about its successor — OnePlus 13 — have surfaced online lately. Most recently, a Chinese tipster has posted an alleged render of the handset depicting a revamped rear design. The OnePlus 13 appears to have a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera unit alongside a flash in the render. It is expected to debut at the end of this year with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Weibo user Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) posted an alleged render of the OnePlus 13. The render shows the rear panel of the phone with a redesigned camera module and Hasselblad logo. It seems to have a square-shaped camera island with rounded corners housing three camera sensors and a flash module. This would be a departure from the circular island seen on the OnePlus 12.

Supposed render of the OnePlus 13

Photo Credit: Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese)

The alleged render of OnePlus 13 shows curved edges. The alert slider is seen on the left spine while the volume and power buttons are seen arranged on the right edge.

Earlier in March, we saw an early render of the OnePlus 13 in a white shade with an entirely different design. In the purported render, camera sensors were seen arranged vertically

OnePlus is reportedly testing the handset with a 6.8-inch micro-curved LTPO screen with a 2K resolution. It is said to pack an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. It is tipped to carry a periscope telephoto camera.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to go official at the end of this year. The OnePlus 12 was launched in India in January with a starting price tag of Rs. 64,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen and is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.