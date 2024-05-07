Technology News

OnePlus 13 Alleged Render Suggests Revamped Rear Design With Rounded Corners

OnePlus 13 seems to have a square-shaped camera island.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 May 2024 12:59 IST
OnePlus 13 Alleged Render Suggests Revamped Rear Design With Rounded Corners

OnePlus 12 was launched in India in January

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 is expected to go official at the end of this year
  • It could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
  • The alleged render of OnePlus 13 shows curved edges
Advertisement

OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC was launched in December last year, but leaks about its successor — OnePlus 13 — have surfaced online lately. Most recently, a Chinese tipster has posted an alleged render of the handset depicting a revamped rear design. The OnePlus 13 appears to have a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera unit alongside a flash in the render. It is expected to debut at the end of this year with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Weibo user Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) posted an alleged render of the OnePlus 13. The render shows the rear panel of the phone with a redesigned camera module and Hasselblad logo. It seems to have a square-shaped camera island with rounded corners housing three camera sensors and a flash module. This would be a departure from the circular island seen on the OnePlus 12.

oneplus 13 weibo OnePlus 13

Supposed render of the OnePlus 13
Photo Credit: Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese)

 

The alleged render of OnePlus 13 shows curved edges. The alert slider is seen on the left spine while the volume and power buttons are seen arranged on the right edge.

Earlier in March, we saw an early render of the OnePlus 13 in a white shade with an entirely different design. In the purported render, camera sensors were seen arranged vertically

OnePlus is reportedly testing the handset with a 6.8-inch micro-curved LTPO screen with a 2K resolution. It is said to pack an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. It is tipped to carry a periscope telephoto camera.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to go official at the end of this year. The OnePlus 12 was launched in India in January with a starting price tag of Rs. 64,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen and is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 12, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13 Specifications, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Could Unveil an AI-Powered Photo Editing Feature at the Let Loose Event: Report

Related Stories

OnePlus 13 Alleged Render Suggests Revamped Rear Design With Rounded Corners
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Apple, Samsung Phones Were the Best-Selling Handsets in Q1 2024
  2. Apple's 'Let Loose' iPad Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  3. Best Deals to Check Before Amazon's Great Summer Sale Ends
  4. WhatsApp Update With Green Buttons and New Icons Rolled Out for iOS Users
  5. Realme GT Neo 6 Officially Teased; Key Features Revealed
  6. Best 50 to 65-Inch Smart TV Deals During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
  7. Samsung Said to Boost Battery Life in Galaxy S25 Series With Battery AI
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Alleged Render Suggests Revamped Rear Design With Rounded Corners
  2. Apple Could Unveil an AI-Powered Photo Editing Feature at the Let Loose Event: Report
  3. iPhone 15 Pro Max Emerges as Best Selling Smartphone in Q1 2024 as Apple, Samsung Dominate Top 10 List: Report
  4. Apple's 'Let Loose' iPad Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
  5. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Live Images Leak; Show Hole-Punch Display, Dual Rear Cameras, More
  6. Realme GT Neo 6 Officially Teased; Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  7. Acer TravelLite Laptops With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs Unveiled in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Coinbase Sued in US for Allegedly ‘Deceiving’ Investors: Details
  9. WhatsApp Update With Green Buttons and New Icons Rolled Out for iOS Users
  10. Crypto Wallets Grab Vodafone’s Attention as Telco Looks to Integrate Blockchain in Operations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »