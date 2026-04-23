Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Asus Pad Spotted in Leaked Design Renders; Tipped to Feature 9,000mAh Battery, 12.2 Inch Screen

Asus Pad Spotted in Leaked Design Renders; Tipped to Feature 9,000mAh Battery, 12.2-Inch Screen

Asus Pad is tipped to include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2026 10:58 IST
Asus Pad Spotted in Leaked Design Renders; Tipped to Feature 9,000mAh Battery, 12.2-Inch Screen

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Asus Pad reportedly features a metal frame

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Purported marketing materials of the Asus Pad leaked online
  • It could measure 6.5mm in thickness
  • The renders also give a glimpse of one of the Asus Pad’s accessories
Advertisement

Asus Pad could be launched soon. While an official announcement from Asus is pending, official-looking renders of the Android tablet have leaked online, along with possible specifications. The Asus Pad is tipped to feature an OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It could come with an origami-style case that could double as a stand. Asus is likely to pack a single rear camera and a 9,000mAh battery in the tablet. Details about the chipset and RAM of the Asus Pad are absent from the leak.

Asus Pad Design, Specifications (Leaked)

Leaked marketing materials for the upcoming Asus Pad published by Android Headlines show the tablet in a white colourway with a slightly curved display and thin, uniform bezels. It reportedly features a metal frame and a single camera on the back that slightly protrudes from the panel. The rear camera unit is placed in the top-left corner in portrait orientation alongside an LED flash. A USB Type-C port and speaker grille are also seen on its edge.

The renders also give a glimpse of one of the Asus Pad's accessories. It seems to come with a protective case that includes a multifunctional stand. The case appears to be made of plastic, with an origami-style stand attached to the back. The stand seems to support different angles to support various needs. The stand might cover the display when not in use.

On the specifications front, the Asus Pad will reportedly feature a 12.2-inch dual-layer OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to house a 9,000mAh battery with fast charging speed, but the exact charging speed is not mentioned.

Asus Pad is tipped to include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It could measure 6.5mm in thickness and may weigh 523 grams.

There's still plenty left unknown about the launch timeline, chipset and RAM and storage details of the Asus Pad, but the leak indicates that the launch could be approaching soon. The upcoming device could compete with the likes of the iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S11.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus Pad, Asus Pad Specifications, Asus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Microsoft Picks Daniel Shapero as New LinkedIn CEO as Part of Major Management Shuffle
Google's Gemini App Might Be Updated With Brighter UI, Redesigned Layout on Android: Report

Related Stories

Asus Pad Spotted in Leaked Design Renders; Tipped to Feature 9,000mAh Battery, 12.2-Inch Screen
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Key Features Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Poco C81 Series Arrives With 13-Megapixel Camera at This Price in India
  3. Google Just Unveiled These New Gemini-Powered Workspace Upgrades
  4. Lava Bold N1 5G Is Now Available in a New 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant
  5. Apple Rolls Out iOS 26.4.2: Here's Why You Should Update Quickly
  6. Asus ExpertBook Ultra Debuts in India Alongside New ExpertBook Models
  7. Apple Could Bring These Major Camera Upgrades to Future iPhone Models
  8. Boat Aavante Prime X Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Debuts in India
  9. Vivo Confirms Upcoming Phone With Massive 10,200mAh Battery
  10. Samsung Galaxy A57, A37 Review: Is Samsung's 'A-Game' Worth the Price?
#Latest Stories
  1. Spider-Noir OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Nicolas Cage Starrer
  2. Alpha: Men Love Vengeance OTT Release, Cast, Plot & Where to Watch on Amazon Prime Video
  3. Ambalamukkile Visheshangal Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About this Malayalam Comedy Movie Online?
  4. Jagannath Now Available For Rent on Prime Video: All You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  5. Lava Bold N1 5G Arrives in New 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Features
  6. iPhone 18 Could Fall Behind iPhone 17 With Older Display Material, Widening Gap With Pro Models: Report
  7. iOS 26.4.2 Update Rolled Out With Fix for Bug Used to Extract Notifications for Deleted Chats
  8. Google Showcases Verified Email Feature Designed to Speed Up Android App Signups
  9. Volo Freezes Funds, Limits Damage After $3.5 Million Sui Blockchain Exploit
  10. Moto G87 Price and Colour Options Revealed via Product Listing, Support Page
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »