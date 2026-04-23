Asus Pad could be launched soon. While an official announcement from Asus is pending, official-looking renders of the Android tablet have leaked online, along with possible specifications. The Asus Pad is tipped to feature an OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It could come with an origami-style case that could double as a stand. Asus is likely to pack a single rear camera and a 9,000mAh battery in the tablet. Details about the chipset and RAM of the Asus Pad are absent from the leak.

Asus Pad Design, Specifications (Leaked)

Leaked marketing materials for the upcoming Asus Pad published by Android Headlines show the tablet in a white colourway with a slightly curved display and thin, uniform bezels. It reportedly features a metal frame and a single camera on the back that slightly protrudes from the panel. The rear camera unit is placed in the top-left corner in portrait orientation alongside an LED flash. A USB Type-C port and speaker grille are also seen on its edge.

The renders also give a glimpse of one of the Asus Pad's accessories. It seems to come with a protective case that includes a multifunctional stand. The case appears to be made of plastic, with an origami-style stand attached to the back. The stand seems to support different angles to support various needs. The stand might cover the display when not in use.

On the specifications front, the Asus Pad will reportedly feature a 12.2-inch dual-layer OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to house a 9,000mAh battery with fast charging speed, but the exact charging speed is not mentioned.

Asus Pad is tipped to include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It could measure 6.5mm in thickness and may weigh 523 grams.

There's still plenty left unknown about the launch timeline, chipset and RAM and storage details of the Asus Pad, but the leak indicates that the launch could be approaching soon. The upcoming device could compete with the likes of the iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S11.