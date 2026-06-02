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Asus Pad With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Chip, 9,000mAh Battery Unveiled at Computex 2026

The Asus Pad sports a 12.2-inch 2.8K (2,800 x 1,840 pixels) dual-layer OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 June 2026 14:07 IST
Asus Pad With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Chip, 9,000mAh Battery Unveiled at Computex 2026

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Pad appears in a white finish

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Highlights
  • Asus equips the Pad with a 144Hz refresh rate screen
  • Dolby Atmos-backed quad speakers enhance the audio experience
  • The tablet supports Google Gemini and Circle to Search
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Asus unveiled a new tablet at Computex 2026 as the company makes its return to the tablet segment after several years. The Asus Pad features a 12.2-inch 2.8K dual-layer OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset, and a 9,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The tablet runs on Android 16 and offers features such as Google Gemini, Circle to Search, Asus GlideX, and Face Login. It also supports the Asus Pen 2.0, Bluetooth keyboards, and Dolby Atmos-backed quad speakers.

Asus is yet to reveal when and where the Pad will go on sale, with market-specific details likely to be announced soon.

Asus Pad Features, Specifications

The Asus Pad sports a 12.2-inch 2.8K (2,800×1,840 pixels) dual-layer OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 3:2 aspect ratio. Asus says the panel covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and delivers up to 600 nits of typical brightness. The display also carries TÜV Rheinland certification for reduced blue light emissions and flicker-free performance.

The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The storage can be expanded via a MicroSD card slot that supports cards up to 1TB in capacity. On the software side, the Asus Pad supports Asus GlideX for screen sharing and file transfers across compatible devices. It also includes Google Gemini features and Circle to Search functionality.

For optics, the Asus Pad tablet features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera. For audio, the tablet is equipped with a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. It also includes an accelerometer, gyroscope, hall sensor and ambient light sensor.

The Asus Pad packs a 9,000mAh battery and supports 45W charging through its USB Type-C port. According to the company, the battery can be charged to 50 percent in around 30 minutes. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The company claims to have used a 'magnalium' chassis and a fibreglass rear panel for the device. The tablet measures 271.1×182.4×6.5mm and weighs 523g. The company has additionally confirmed support for the Asus Pen 2.0 stylus and Bluetooth keyboards. Asus says a protective case will be included in the box with the tablet.

Asus Pad

Asus Pad

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.20-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2800x1840 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 16
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
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Further reading: Asus Pad, Asus Pad Features, Asus Pad Specifications, Asus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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