Eighth-Generation iPad Mini With OLED Display Could Launch in Q3 2026, Tipster Claims

The production of the purported iPad Mini was previously speculated to begin in the second half of 2025.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 November 2025 11:47 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple introduced the iPad Mini (2024) in October 2024

Highlights
  • Eighth-Generation iPad Mini is expected to lead Apple’s OLED transition
  • The OLED screen may offer better contrast and colour than LCD panel
  • The tablet is rumoured to feature water resistance, redesigned speakers
Apple has been rumoured to be developing a new iPad Mini model with an OLED screen for some time now. A tipster on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo has now revealed its expected launch timeline. As per the claims, the purported tablet will be introduced no earlier than next year. The next-generation iPad Mini is likely to lead the transition of OLED display upgrades across Apple's upcoming MacBook Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Air lineups.

iPad Mini with OLED Display Launch Timeline

According to a Weibo post by tipster Instant Digital, Apple will launch the eighth-generation iPad Mini in the third quarter (Q3) of 2026. This aligns with the previously leaked timeline by a tipster and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, both of which hinted towards a 2026 launch window.

In April, the Cupertino-based tech giant was said to be evaluating the OLED panel produced by Samsung. The production of the purported iPad Mini was speculated to begin in the second half of 2025.

Apple, as usual, remains tight-lipped on its upcoming products. Meanwhile, one report suggests that the iPad Mini could be upgraded to a premium OLED display. The new panel is expected to bring improved colour reproduction and deeper contrast than current LCD screens.

Additionally, it may spell an upgrade in terms of the refresh rate, too. The LCD screen on the iPad Mini (7th Generation) refreshes at 60Hz, while the more advanced OLED panels on the iPad Pro (2024) have a 120Hz refresh rate.

Meanwhile, a contradictory rumour claims the eight-generation iPad Mini could feature a less advanced OLED panel to keep the costs low. The tablet, internally code-named J510, will reportedly launch with a potential price hike of around $100 (roughly Rs. 8,500), due to the OLED screen.

In addition to the screen, Apple is believed to bring a water-resistant design to the iPad Mini, which could feature an IP-rated build for the first time. The tech giant is also believed to be exploring a new speaker system with vibration-related technology, eliminating traditional speaker holes to improve water resistance.

In addition to the eighth-generation iPad Mini, Apple is rumoured to have tested new versions of each of its upcoming products with OLED screens. These devices, which include MacBook and Mac models, are also expected to be launched next year.

Further reading: IPad mini, iPad Mini OLED, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
  1. iQOO 15 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at This Price
  2. Poco F8 Ultra Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Alongside F8 Pro
  3. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Could Debut With a Triple Rear Camera System
  4. Poco Pad X1, Pad M1 Launched With Snapdragon Chips At This Price
  5. Flipkart Black Friday Sale Live: Big Discounts on iPhone 16, and More
  6. Here's When Samsung's One UI 8.5 Beta May Release
  7. iQOO 15 Review
  8. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 Early Deals Live Now: Here Are Details
  9. OnePlus Ace 6T Will Launch on This Date: See Expected Specifications
  10. Redmi 15C 5G Could Launch Soon in India at This Price
