Technology News
English Edition

Apple Said to Plan Upgraded MacBook Air, iPad Mini and iPad Air With OLED Displays

Apple will launch iPad mini with OLED display as early as next year, with a potential price hike of around $100 (roughly Rs. 8,500).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 October 2025 11:09 IST
Apple Said to Plan Upgraded MacBook Air, iPad Mini and iPad Air With OLED Displays

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple reportedly has no plans to bring OLED to its entry-level iPad

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple could bring a water-resistant design for the iPad mini
  • iPad Air, which is expected to launch in spring, is said to use LCD panel
  • MacBook Pro could be the first Mac to feature an OLED display
Advertisement

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a major display upgrade across its MacBook Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Air lineups. The Cupertino company is gearing up to launch new MacBook Air, iPad Air, and iPad Mini models with high-contrast OLED screens in the coming years. The iPad Mini is likely to lead the transition, and could debut with an OLED panel as soon as next year. This model is also said to launch with an IP rating for water resistance. These upgraded devices are also expected to launch with a higher price tag. Apple's next iPad Air model, which is expected to launch in spring, will reportedly continue to feature an LCD panel.

iPad Mini Could Be First to Get an Upgraded OLED Display

Bloomberg reports that Apple is working on upgrades for the MacBook Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Air with premium OLED displays. The new panels will deliver improved colour reproduction and deeper contrasts than current LCDs. The report, citing people with knowledge of the matter, states that the company is testing new versions of each product with OLED screens.

The iPad Mini is said to be the first in the lineup to adopt OLED display technology. The OLED-equipped iPad Mini, internally code-named J510, will reportedly launch as early as next year, with a potential price hike of around $100 (roughly Rs. 8,500) due to the premium display.

Besides the screen upgrade, Apple could bring a water-resistant design for the iPad Mini, similar to the iPhone models. Apple is reportedly exploring a new speaker system that uses vibration-related technology, eliminating traditional speaker holes to improve water resistance.

The iPad Air, which is expected to launch in spring, is said to use an LCD panel, but Apple is planning to transition it to OLED at some point in the future. While the iPad Pro adopted an OLED display in May 2024 and recently got an upgrade to the latest M5 chip, the iPad Air will reportedly be the last in the current tablet lineup to make the transition. For now, Apple has no plans to bring OLED to its entry-level iPad, as per the report.

Bloomberg also reports that the MacBook Pro will be the first Mac to feature an OLED display in its upcoming redesign. Apple has reportedly started early development on an OLED-equipped MacBook Air, although that model is not expected to launch until 2028. In the meantime, the company will refresh the current MacBook Air with an M5 chip in spring 2026, while continuing to use an LCD screen.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, MacBook Air, iPad Mini, iPad Air
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Find N5, Find X8 Series, and Reno 14 Models to Get ColorOS 16 Update in November: Release Schedule
Oppo Enco X3s Launched With 55dB Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 45 Hours Total Battery Life: Price, Features

Related Stories

Apple Said to Plan Upgraded MacBook Air, iPad Mini and iPad Air With OLED Displays
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G67 Power 5G India Launch Date, Key Features Announced
  2. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook
  3. Oppo Find X9 Series Confirmed to Be Available in India via Flipkart
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  5. iQOO 15 Colourways, Key Features Teased Ahead of Launch in India
  6. Oppo Enco X3s Launched With 55dB ANC, Up to 45 Hours Total Battery Life
  7. Insta360 X4 Air Launched as the Company's Lightest 8K 30FPS Action Cam
  8. TRAI, DoT Approve Presentation of Caller Names During Incoming Calls
  9. Tata Motors Reportedly Patched Multiple Security Flaws on Two Platforms
  10. Oppo Announces Release Schedule for ColorOS 16 in Global Markets
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Wallet Announces Support for Unlocking Mahindra e-SUV Using Smartphones
  2. Apple Shares Massive Dataset to Help Researchers Build Nano Banana-Like AI Models
  3. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Suggests Next-Gen Xbox Will Be Windows PC and Console Hybrid
  4. iQOO 15 Colourways, Key Specifications Teased Days Ahead of Launch in India
  5. Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Confirmed to Be Available in India via Flipkart
  6. OpenAI Plans to Launch Automated 'AI Researcher' For Autonomous Scientific Discoveries by 2028
  7. Moto G67 Power to Come With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Sony Camera; India Launch Date Announced
  8. Anthropic Tipped to Release Claude 4.5 Opus Soon, Said to Be Focused on Resisting Jailbreaks
  9. Insta360 X4 Air Launched With 8K Video Recording, Support for Replaceable Lenses: Price, Specifications
  10. YouTube to Enforce Stricter Age Restrictions on Violent Gaming Videos, Livestreams
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »