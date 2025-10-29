Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a major display upgrade across its MacBook Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Air lineups. The Cupertino company is gearing up to launch new MacBook Air, iPad Air, and iPad Mini models with high-contrast OLED screens in the coming years. The iPad Mini is likely to lead the transition, and could debut with an OLED panel as soon as next year. This model is also said to launch with an IP rating for water resistance. These upgraded devices are also expected to launch with a higher price tag. Apple's next iPad Air model, which is expected to launch in spring, will reportedly continue to feature an LCD panel.

iPad Mini Could Be First to Get an Upgraded OLED Display

Bloomberg reports that Apple is working on upgrades for the MacBook Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Air with premium OLED displays. The new panels will deliver improved colour reproduction and deeper contrasts than current LCDs. The report, citing people with knowledge of the matter, states that the company is testing new versions of each product with OLED screens.

The iPad Mini is said to be the first in the lineup to adopt OLED display technology. The OLED-equipped iPad Mini, internally code-named J510, will reportedly launch as early as next year, with a potential price hike of around $100 (roughly Rs. 8,500) due to the premium display.

Besides the screen upgrade, Apple could bring a water-resistant design for the iPad Mini, similar to the iPhone models. Apple is reportedly exploring a new speaker system that uses vibration-related technology, eliminating traditional speaker holes to improve water resistance.

The iPad Air, which is expected to launch in spring, is said to use an LCD panel, but Apple is planning to transition it to OLED at some point in the future. While the iPad Pro adopted an OLED display in May 2024 and recently got an upgrade to the latest M5 chip, the iPad Air will reportedly be the last in the current tablet lineup to make the transition. For now, Apple has no plans to bring OLED to its entry-level iPad, as per the report.

Bloomberg also reports that the MacBook Pro will be the first Mac to feature an OLED display in its upcoming redesign. Apple has reportedly started early development on an OLED-equipped MacBook Air, although that model is not expected to launch until 2028. In the meantime, the company will refresh the current MacBook Air with an M5 chip in spring 2026, while continuing to use an LCD screen.