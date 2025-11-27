Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Challenges India’s Antitrust Penalty Law That Could Cost It $38 Billion: Report

Apple Challenges India’s Antitrust Penalty Law That Could Cost It $38 Billion: Report

Apple reportedly moves Delhi HC to challenge India’s global-turnover penalty rule that could expose it to a $38 billion fine.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 November 2025 11:32 IST
Apple Challenges India’s Antitrust Penalty Law That Could Cost It $38 Billion: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple has reportedly submitted a 545-page court filing to fight the penalties rule

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A new law allows CCI to calculate penalties based on global revenues
  • Apple called the law “grossly disproportionate” and “unjust”
  • A hearing for the same has been set for December 3
Advertisement

Apple has reportedly approached the Delhi High Court to challenge India's amended antitrust penalty framework, which allows the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to levy fines based on a company's global revenue rather than only its India turnover. As per the report, this change exposes Apple to a potential penalty of up to $38 billion (roughly Rs.3.4 lakh crore) if the CCI rules against it in an ongoing investigation. The Cupertino-based tech giant argues that the global-turnover formula is “unjust” and unrelated to the scale of its India operations.

Apple Moves to Court to Challenge CCI Rule

The Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023, which was passed in April 2023, added a specific provision that allowed CCI to calculate penalties based on a company's global turnover, instead of just its India-share of the revenue. As a result, if any company is found guilty, it would have to pay a hefty sum as fine. Despite being passed in 2023, this provision only came into effect in March 2024 via a government notification.

Another aspect of the provision allows the Government to penalise up to 10 percent of a company's global turnover, which is payable over three financial years. Apple is reportedly fighting this particular provision.

According to a court filing seen by Reuters, Apple has submitted a 545-page petition asking Delhi High Court to declare the law illegal citing it as “grossly disproportionate,” “arbitrary,” and “unconstitutional.” Notably, the filing reportedly claims Apple's maximum penalty exposure at 10 percent of global turnover could be as high as $38 billion (roughly Rs. 3.4 lakh crore). Apple is said to also raise concerns about retrospective use of the amendment, stating that the CCI has applied the formula in at least one earlier case involving conduct from 10 years ago.

The petition reportedly also states that penalties should be calculated only on revenue generated in India or by the business unit implicated in the investigation. The publication stated that Apple has also repeated its long-standing position that it is a smaller player in the Indian smartphone market compared to Android manufacturers.

Apple's petition to the High Court follows a CCI investigation from 2021 into the tech giant's App Store regulations. As per a confidential CCI report cited by Reuters in July 2024, the Indian regulatory body found the company's mandatory policy of only using its in-app payment system and putting restrictions on third-party billing to be an “abusive conduct.” Apple has reportedly rejected these allegations and stated that app developers in India have multiple alternative channels for distribution.

The case is reportedly listed for hearing before a division bench of the Delhi High Court on December 3. No interim relief or stay has reportedly been granted so far.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, India, CCI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Amazon Black Friday 2025: Early Deals Live; Discounts on PlayStation 5, Smartphones, Laptops and More

Related Stories

Apple Challenges India’s Antitrust Penalty Law That Could Cost It $38 Billion: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Begins Rolling Out Gemini for All Navigation Modes in Maps
  2. Flipkart Black Friday Sale Live: Big Discounts on iPhone 16, and More
  3. iQOO 15 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at This Price
  4. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 Early Deals Live Now: Here Are Details
  5. iQOO 15 Review
  6. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Could Debut With a Triple Rear Camera System
  7. Poco Pad X1, Pad M1 Launched With Snapdragon Chips At This Price
  8. Poco F8 Ultra Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Alongside F8 Pro
  9. Apple's iPad Mini With OLED Screen Could Launch by Q3 2026
  10. From OnePlus 15R to Vivo X300 Series, Upcoming Phones in December 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Get Super Fast Charging 3.0 Upgrade; Tips One UI 8.5 Code
  2. OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Set for Early December; Key Specifications, Features Confirmed
  3. Eighth-Generation iPad Mini With OLED Display Could Launch in Q3 2026, Tipster Claims
  4. Apple Challenges India’s Antitrust Penalty Law That Could Cost It $38 Billion: Report
  5. Amazon Black Friday 2025: Early Deals Live; Discounts on PlayStation 5, Smartphones, Laptops and More
  6. Samsung One UI 8.5 Beta Rollout Timeline Revealed in New Leak
  7. Flipkart Black Friday Sale Live: Big Discounts on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, Pixel 10 and More
  8. Google Maps Reportedly Rolling Out Gemini Support for All Navigation Modes
  9. Xiaomi 17 Ultra to Reportedly Get a Triple Rear Camera System; May Debut With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Sensor
  10. NASA’s Perseverance May Have Found Its First Meteorite on Mars
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »