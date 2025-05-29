Apple on Wednesday launched the Self Service Repair Programme for iPad, expanding the list of devices which can be repaired by the user using Apple-provided genuine parts and tools. As part of this move, iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad Mini, and select other models have been added to the programme. The company says these devices can now be repaired at home if necessary, eliminating the need to visit an Apple authorised service centre for the same repairs.

Apple Self Service Repair Programme for iPad

Apple announced the expansion of its Self Service Repair Programme to iPad in a newsroom post. Under this programme, it provides iPad owners access to the same repair manuals, genuine Apple parts, Apple Diagnostics troubleshooting sessions, tools, and rental tool kits which are used at Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Service Providers for repairs.

As per the company, this enables them to carry out independent repair of Apple devices, especially those out of warranty. Apple says the following iPad models are now covered under its Self Service Repair Programme:

To perform repairs, Apple advises users to first review the repair manual. They can place an order for genuine parts and tools via the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store. However, the programme is only intended for users who have a technical knowledge and experience of repairing electronic devices. Those who do not fall under this criteria are advised to visit a professional repair provider with certified technicians for safe repairs.

Post expansion, 65 products are now supported under the repair programme. This also includes the recently launched iPhone 16e, MacBook Air (2025), and the Mac Studio powered by M4 Max chipset. Customers will be offered the same pricing on parts and tools as the independent repair shops which are certified by Apple for repairs. Further, they will also be able to return their used parts to Apple after completing a repair to receive a discount on their next purchase.

The iPhone maker is also expanding the availability of its Self Service Repair Programme to more regions, with Canada becoming the 34th country where it will be offered starting this summer.