Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets Features
  • Apple October Event: Everything That Could Be Announced From iPad Pro M5, AirTag 2 to Updated Apple Vision Pro

Apple October Event: Everything That Could Be Announced From iPad Pro M5, AirTag 2 to Updated Apple Vision Pro

From a new M5-powered iPad Pro to a second-generation Apple Vision Pro model, here’s everything that we expect Apple to announce at its next event.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 October 2025 11:53 IST
Apple October Event: Everything That Could Be Announced From iPad Pro M5, AirTag 2 to Updated Apple Vision Pro

The iPad Pro is reported to come with a new M5 chipset this year

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A new portrait-facing selfie camera could arrive on the M5 iPad Pro
  • Updated Vision Pro with M5 chip and new headband is tipped to launch
  • Apple may also launch AirTag 2, HomePod mini 2, and a new Apple TV 4K
Advertisement

After the launch of the iPhone 17 series last month, all eyes are now on Apple's purported October event. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil several new products this month. According to recent reports, the next-generation iPad Pro, powered by a new M5 chip, is likely to be announced at Apple's next hardware launch. An updated version of the Apple Vision Pro with the same chipset is also expected to make its debut. Reports also suggest Apple could introduce the highly-awaited AirTag 2, new Apple TV 4K, and HomePod mini 2.

Apple October Event: Expected Launches

1. iPad Pro (2025): Apple's focus has shifted to other products in its portfolio after the iPhone 17 series launch. The iPad Pro (2025) is likely to be one of the main products launched by the company at its October event. However, the purported tablet may not see major upgrades.

Reports indicate that it will come with an upgraded M5 chipset. The M5 iPad Pro could also get a new portrait-facing selfie camera, joining the landscape camera on the current model.

2. Updated Apple Vision Pro: An updated version of the Apple Vision Pro is also on the cards. However, it is expected to be an iterative update instead of a true successor to the original model. As per reports, the mixed reality headset will feature a faster M5 chipset and new headband.

3. AirTag 2: AirTag 2 is another product that is expected to see the light of day at Apple's October event. The device was previously tipped to be “nearly ready” for production. As per reports, it may offer a new Ultra-Wideband (UWB) chip on par with the one in the iPhone 15 models.

4. HomePod mini 2: Since its launch six years ago, the HomePod mini has received only minor changes. Now, its successor could be launched soon. It is reported to come with the S10 chip that also powers the new Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3 models. In terms of improvements, the HomePod mini 2 is expected to offer improved sound quality, a second active driver for stereo separation, Apple's C1 modem for network connectivity, and a new UWB chip.

5. New Apple TV 4K: One last product that is expected to be announced at the October event is a new Apple TV 4K. It is reported to ring in several upgrades over the current model which was introduced almost three years ago. Expected changes include a new A17 Pro chip, support for Apple Intelligence, new N1 chip for networking, and a Centre Stage camera.

However, the aforementioned information is based on unofficial reports and should be read with scepticism.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Apple Vision Pro 2, iPad Pro M5, HomePod mini 2, Apple, apple october event, apple event
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Origin OS 6 Design Teased Ahead of October 10 Launch: Here’s What We Know So Far

Related Stories

Apple October Event: Everything That Could Be Announced From iPad Pro M5, AirTag 2 to Updated Apple Vision Pro
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Will Debut With IP68+IP69 Rating, Faster Fingerprint Scanner
  2. Google Launches New Smart Home Devices Powered by Gemini for Home
  3. Lava Agni 4 to India Launch Timeline, Design Teased Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Origin OS 6 Design Teased Ahead of October 10 Launch: Here’s What We Know So Far
  2. Lava Agni 4 India Launch Timeline, Design Teased: Expected Specifications, Features
  3. iQOO 15 Confirmed to Come With IP68+IP69 Dust and Water Resistance, Faster 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner
  4. Google Launches New Smart Home Speaker, Gemini-Powered Nest Cams and Doorbell With AI Capabilities
  5. Engineers Create First Artificial Neurons With Electrical Functions As Living Cells
  6. A Better Metric Might Assess The Habitability of Exoplanets: What You Need to Know
  7. SpaceX Prepares for October 13 Launch of Starship Flight 11, Final Test of Current Variant
  8. Jamnapaar Season 2 OTT Release Revealed: When and Where to Watch the Season 2 Online?
  9. Kurukshetra OTT Release Date Announced: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. BNB Chain’s X Account Hacked; CZ Warns Users of Phishing Links
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »