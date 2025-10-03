After the launch of the iPhone 17 series last month, all eyes are now on Apple's purported October event. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil several new products this month. According to recent reports, the next-generation iPad Pro, powered by a new M5 chip, is likely to be announced at Apple's next hardware launch. An updated version of the Apple Vision Pro with the same chipset is also expected to make its debut. Reports also suggest Apple could introduce the highly-awaited AirTag 2, new Apple TV 4K, and HomePod mini 2.

Apple October Event: Expected Launches

1. iPad Pro (2025): Apple's focus has shifted to other products in its portfolio after the iPhone 17 series launch. The iPad Pro (2025) is likely to be one of the main products launched by the company at its October event. However, the purported tablet may not see major upgrades.

Reports indicate that it will come with an upgraded M5 chipset. The M5 iPad Pro could also get a new portrait-facing selfie camera, joining the landscape camera on the current model.

2. Updated Apple Vision Pro: An updated version of the Apple Vision Pro is also on the cards. However, it is expected to be an iterative update instead of a true successor to the original model. As per reports, the mixed reality headset will feature a faster M5 chipset and new headband.

3. AirTag 2: AirTag 2 is another product that is expected to see the light of day at Apple's October event. The device was previously tipped to be “nearly ready” for production. As per reports, it may offer a new Ultra-Wideband (UWB) chip on par with the one in the iPhone 15 models.

4. HomePod mini 2: Since its launch six years ago, the HomePod mini has received only minor changes. Now, its successor could be launched soon. It is reported to come with the S10 chip that also powers the new Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3 models. In terms of improvements, the HomePod mini 2 is expected to offer improved sound quality, a second active driver for stereo separation, Apple's C1 modem for network connectivity, and a new UWB chip.

5. New Apple TV 4K: One last product that is expected to be announced at the October event is a new Apple TV 4K. It is reported to ring in several upgrades over the current model which was introduced almost three years ago. Expected changes include a new A17 Pro chip, support for Apple Intelligence, new N1 chip for networking, and a Centre Stage camera.

However, the aforementioned information is based on unofficial reports and should be read with scepticism.