Google Photos is reportedly getting a revamped interface for the edit tools on tablets and larger screens. The app's layout on tablets and in landscape mode appears is merely a stretched version of the app interface. However, leaked images of the new layout of Google Photos have surfaced online showing a more user-friendly design. The editing tools have been rearranged making them easier to access. Currently, Google Photos displays its editing tools at the bottom.

According to a Twitter thread by Google News Telegram channel editor @Nail_Sadykov, Google Photos is testing a new layout for tablets and devices with larger screens. The upcoming redesigned interface of Google Photos for tablets was also posted on the Google News Telegram channel. The interface will make the editing tools easily accessible on larger displays.

The revamped design will reportedly feature the editing tools on a side panel on the right, while the photos being edited will be displayed on the left. As of now, the editing tools on Google Photos are displayed at the bottom. However, there will be no changes to the existing tools as such.

Google Photos offers a set of editing tools including enhance, crop, rotate, magic eraser, and color adjustments. With the new layout, it will be easier for users to navigate and zoom in and out of the picture. Notably, the new layout is not applicable when Photos is used in portrait mode. It is currently available in the latest version of the Google Photos app but is hidden for regular users. We have no details on when it will roll out widely.

Earlier in March, Google was reported to be working on a new Video Unblur feature for Google Photos, which would let users unblur videos through intelligent sharpening and noise reduction. The feature was said to be initially powered by the machine learning capabilities of Google's in-house Tensor chipsets and later get expanded to other phones. Google has introduced machine learning-based image processing features like the Magic Eraser tool on Google Photos for the Pixel 6 series. The tool allows users to delete objects from the image as well as change the colour or brightness of objects in the image.

