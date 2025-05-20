Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced a partnership with Google to offer a complimentary Google One subscription to its Wi-Fi and postpaid mobile customers. It enables them to gain access to the benefit through their existing plan at no extra cost, for a period of six months. It offers 100GB of storage across Google apps like Drive, Gmail, and Photos. Post completion of the complimentary period, they can avail of the subscription by paying a fixed monthly price.

Complimentary Google One Subscription With Airtel

In a press note, Airtel said that it has introduced the complimentary subscription to Google's cloud storage service to address the rising issue of limited device storage. The telecom operator's postpaid and Wi-Fi customers can get access to six months of 100GB Google One Cloud storage with their existing plans. They can simply log on to the Airtel Thanks app and claim the benefit.

After the complimentary six-month subscription ends, customers can subscribe to Google One via their Airtel plan by paying Rs. 125 per month, which will get added to their monthly bill. Notably, Airtel's plans start at Rs. 499 per month for Wi-Fi subscribers and Rs. 449 for postpaid customers.

Google One subscription provides 100GB of storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos, enabling consumers to store their important photos, videos, and files in the cloud and freeing up space on their devices. Gadgets 360 staff can confirm that the offer is currently live even with the base Rs. 499 (Wi-Fi) and Rs. 449 (Postpaid) plans.

As per the tech giant, photos, videos, contacts, and other files will automatically be backed up from the Google One app. If users lose their phone or switch to a new one, they can restore the data through the backup. However, the plan isn't restricted to just one person. Google says users can add up to five people to their Google One plan at no additional cost via the family sharing feature. They will get the same expanded storage and other benefits but not access to your files.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.