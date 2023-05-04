Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 7a Visits Geekbench, Reveals Scores and Key Specifications Ahead of Expected I/O 2023 Launch

Google Pixel 7a Visits Geekbench, Reveals Scores and Key Specifications Ahead of Expected I/O 2023 Launch

The device has shown up with the codename “lynx” on the benchmarking website.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 May 2023 12:31 IST
Google Pixel 7a Visits Geekbench, Reveals Scores and Key Specifications Ahead of Expected I/O 2023 Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @rquandt

The Google Pixel 7a is expected to look very similar to the Pixel 7, which was released late last year.

Highlights
  • The Google Pixel 7a is the expected successor to the Pixel 6a
  • Rumours and leaks suggest plenty of upgrades over the previous model
  • It is expected to be priced at $499 at launch

With so many rumours and leaks, there's little that's left to the imagination when it comes to Google's upcoming smartphone, the Pixel 7a. The device is expected to be an affordable smartphone from Google and is also said to replace the Pixel 6a with some noticeable upgrades. Despite being treated to numerous leaks that have not only revealed most of its specifications but also some hands-on images, there's new data revealing the device's performance, after the device was tested on benchmarking website Geekbench.

The Google Pixel 7a is expected to be launched with a more updated Tensor G2 SoC, which is also available in the premium Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — available in India this year, too. With that in mind, the device which appeared on Geekbench, with the codename “lynx”, managed a single-core score of 1,380 points and multi-core score of 3,071 points in Geekbench version 6. The device appeared to be powered by a Tensor G2 SoC and also had 8GB of RAM. The scores also seem to be on par with scores achieved by the premium Pixel 7, which is said to be vastly similar in terms of core specifications.

The Pixel 7a is expected to be launched alongside other Google products at the upcoming Google I/O 2023 event, which starts from May 10. Teaser posters for the same have already gone live on online retailer Flipkart's website, hinting that the product will go on sale from May 11 in India.

A previous report, which seemed to contain official promo images of the Pixel 7a, also specified that it would be powered by a Tensor G2 SoC, which would also bring related camera and tools like Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, and Night Sight. The device is said to have a 90Hz screen refresh rate, which would be a first for the Pixel A series of devices.

The Pixel 7a is also expected to have the first high-resolution camera on a Pixel A series device with a 64-megapixel primary sensor that will enable up to 8X hybrid zoom. The device, according to the leaked materials, is also said to feature wireless charging, which would be yet another first for a Pixel A series device. With that said, a previous report did hint at a $499 price tag (roughly Rs. 40,900)

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • Impressive cameras for photos
  • Vibrant OLED display
  • Stock Android 13 software
  • Bad
  • Plastic back is prone to scratches
  • 60Hz display does not feel fluid
  • Cannot handle heavy gaming
  • Recorded video needs work
  • Relatively slow charging, no wireless charging
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Google Pixel 6a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4410mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 90Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Video recording could be better
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 120Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Underwhelming battery life
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Pixel, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7a Performance, Pixel 7a Specifications, Pixel 7a Launch in India, Google I/O 2023
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
UK Antitrust Regulator CMA Refused Permission to Appeal Apple Ruling Over Mobile Browser Dominance

Related Stories

Google Pixel 7a Visits Geekbench, Reveals Scores and Key Specifications Ahead of Expected I/O 2023 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Now Live for Prime Users: Best Deals on Phones
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Launch Timeline Confirmed, Here's When It Will Debut
  3. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals for Prime Members
  4. Moto G 5G (2023), Moto G Stylus (2023) Debut With 5,000mAh Battery: Details
  5. How to Buy an iPhone 14 for Rs. 39,323 During the Amazon Great Summer Sale
  6. Google Pixel 7a Promo Images Leaked Online: Check Full Specifications
  7. Motorola Edge+ (2023) With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Goes Official
  8. Nokia XR21 With IP69K Rating Launched: Check Details Here
  9. Realme 11 Pro 5G With Textured Back, Curved Display Arrives on This Date
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Could Launch With an Upgraded Camera: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Agni 2 5G Live Image Leaked, Key Specifications Tipped: All Details
  2. FTC Says Meta Misled Parents on Child Protection Measures, Proposes Ban on Profiting From Minors' Data
  3. Google Pixel 7a Visits Geekbench, Reveals Scores and Key Specifications Ahead of Expected I/O 2023 Launch
  4. UK Antitrust Regulator CMA Refused Permission to Appeal Apple Ruling Over Mobile Browser Dominance
  5. Dune: Part Two Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Rides a Gigantic Sandworm
  6. Nokia XR21 With IP69K Rating, 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price Specifications
  7. US FTC to Enforce Law to Rein in Risks Posed by AI as Calls for Regulation Grow
  8. WhatsApp Could Soon Let Users Transfer Chats to a New iPhone Without Using iCloud: Report
  9. Bitcoin Hovers Close to $28,900, Stablecoins Dip After the US Announces Another Interest Rate Hike
  10. Google Wins US Patent Trial Over Data-Retrieval Technology on Pixel Phones, Google Apps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.