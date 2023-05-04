With so many rumours and leaks, there's little that's left to the imagination when it comes to Google's upcoming smartphone, the Pixel 7a. The device is expected to be an affordable smartphone from Google and is also said to replace the Pixel 6a with some noticeable upgrades. Despite being treated to numerous leaks that have not only revealed most of its specifications but also some hands-on images, there's new data revealing the device's performance, after the device was tested on benchmarking website Geekbench.

The Google Pixel 7a is expected to be launched with a more updated Tensor G2 SoC, which is also available in the premium Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — available in India this year, too. With that in mind, the device which appeared on Geekbench, with the codename “lynx”, managed a single-core score of 1,380 points and multi-core score of 3,071 points in Geekbench version 6. The device appeared to be powered by a Tensor G2 SoC and also had 8GB of RAM. The scores also seem to be on par with scores achieved by the premium Pixel 7, which is said to be vastly similar in terms of core specifications.

The Pixel 7a is expected to be launched alongside other Google products at the upcoming Google I/O 2023 event, which starts from May 10. Teaser posters for the same have already gone live on online retailer Flipkart's website, hinting that the product will go on sale from May 11 in India.

A previous report, which seemed to contain official promo images of the Pixel 7a, also specified that it would be powered by a Tensor G2 SoC, which would also bring related camera and tools like Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, and Night Sight. The device is said to have a 90Hz screen refresh rate, which would be a first for the Pixel A series of devices.

The Pixel 7a is also expected to have the first high-resolution camera on a Pixel A series device with a 64-megapixel primary sensor that will enable up to 8X hybrid zoom. The device, according to the leaked materials, is also said to feature wireless charging, which would be yet another first for a Pixel A series device. With that said, a previous report did hint at a $499 price tag (roughly Rs. 40,900)

