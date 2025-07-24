Technology News
Google Photos Rolling Out AI-Powered Image-to-Video Generation and Remix Features

The image-to-video feature in Google Photos is powered by the Veo 2 AI model.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 July 2025 14:58 IST
Google Photos Rolling Out AI-Powered Image-to-Video Generation and Remix Features

Photo Credit: Google

Google Photos is also adding a new Create tab where users can see all the AI features

Highlights
  • Users can generate six-second-long videos using image inputs
  • Remix lets users recreate their photos in different styles
  • These new features are coming to the US on Android and iOS
Google Photos is getting two new artificial intelligence (AI) features that will allow users to transform their images in the gallery in different ways. On Wednesday, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced an AI-powered image-to-video feature that will allow users to convert any photo in the gallery into a video. This feature is being powered by the company's Veo 2 AI model. Additionally, Google Photos is also offering a new Remix feature that will allow users to reimagine their images in different styles.

Google Photos Gets a Major AI Upgrade

In a blog post, the tech giant detailed the two new features coming to Google Photos. At present, these features will only be available in the US on both Android and iOS devices. Apart from these, the photo gallery app is also offering a new Create tab where all the AI features will be listed for ease of access.

The most prominent new feature being added is dubbed Photo to Video. Powered by Veo 2, the feature can convert any image into a six-second-long video. To use it, users will have to select one image from their gallery and pick the feature from options menu. Then, they will have to select between “Subtle movements” or “I'm feeling lucky”. While the former only adds minor movements, the latter adds a random motion to the video.

google photos video Google Photos

Photo to Video feature in Google Photos
Photo Credit: Google

 

Google said the feature will allow users to bring their precious memories to life. While there is a potential for abuse with this feature, since users cannot add a prompt to decide what the generated video would be like, the scope to create deepfakes is significantly less. This feature is currently rolling out to Photos app users in the US.

The second feature, dubbed Remix, is similar to Apple Intelligence's Image Playground. Users can pick an image and select between preset styles such as anime, comics, sketches, or 3D animations, and transform their image in that style. Google said this feature will be coming to the US-based Android and iOS users in the coming weeks.

Apart from this, Google Photos is also getting a new Create tab. It will be located at the bottom between the Collections and Search options. The tab will feature all the existing and new features the tech giant adds in the app. For now, users can find Photo to Video, Remix, Collages, Highlight Videos, and other features in this tab.

Comments

Google Photos, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google Photos features, Android, iOS
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
