Google Photos 10 Year Anniversary Updates Bring Redesigned Editor, QR Code for Easy Album Sharing

Two Magic Editor features – Auto Frame and Reimagine – will be expanding to more devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 May 2025 14:44 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Photos was first introduced in May 2025 for Android devices

Highlights
  • Tools like flip and aspect ratio have been moved to top of the image
  • Albums can now be shared by generating scannable QR codes
  • Two Magic Editor features will be expanding to more devices this year
Google introduced Photos as a media manager for Android devices 10 years ago. To commemorate its 10th anniversary, two new features for Photos have been announced. Google has redesigned the app's Magic Editor and it now features details about the photo such as date, time, and location at the top of the image. Editing controls for aspect ratio, flip, and other tools have also been relocated. The company is also expanding select tools, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), to more devices.

Google Photos 10th Anniversary Updates

In a blog post, Google detailed all of the changes coming to Google Photos as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations. The company notes that since its launch, the app has become home to over nine trillion photos and videos and has more than 1.5 billion monthly users. Each month, users edit almost 210 million photos and it is redesigning the editor to make this process easier.

google photos 10th anniversary features Google Photos

Photo Credit: Google

 

As part of the redesign, the Google Photos app will now show details about the image, including its date, time, and location at the top of each image when the full screen view is toggled. It also moves editing tools such as aspect ratio, flip, and rotate to the top as well, when the image editor is engaged. Further, users can also leverage AI-powered suggestions with a feature dubbed AI Enhance. It is said to combine multiple effects for quick edits. They can also tap on specific parts of the image to get suggested tools.

Changes are also coming to Reimagine and Auto frame, two features that were first introduced in Pixel 9's Magic Editor. The former leverages generative AI to change the appearance of elements in the image, such as grass, skies, trees, and more. Meanwhile, the latter is claimed to generate a better frame for a picture that has already been captured. Google says these will be expanding to Android devices globally next month, with iOS availability later this year.

Another addition is the ability to share albums with QR codes. Using this feature, you can generate a QR code that can be shared with other people in the vicinity, or be printed for group events. Google says anyone can scan the code to view or add photos to albums created in the app.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
