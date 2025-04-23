Technology News
  Google Photos Reportedly Adds Ultra HDR Feature That Works on Regular Images

Google Photos Reportedly Adds Ultra HDR Feature That Works on Regular Images

Ultra HDR images are said to have brighter highlights and darker shadows.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2025 15:41 IST
Google Photos Reportedly Adds Ultra HDR Feature That Works on Regular Images

Photo Credit: Google

The Ultra HDR tool in Google Photos is reportedly rolling out to all users globally

Highlights
  • Google Photos' Ultra HDR tool is reportedly rolling out to users
  • It has reported been added in Google Photos version 7.24.0.747539053
  • Photos with Ultra HDR are said to have a smaller file size
Google Photos is said to be rolling out a new feature which lets you turn standard images into Ultra HDR photos. As per a report, the new editing tool is available with the latest version of the Google Photos app for Android which repackages clicked photos to include more image data. It is said to result in images with potentially more vibrant colours, brighter highlights, and darker shadows on HDR-compatible screens.

Ultra HDR in Google Photos

The feature was spotted by Telegram user @greyishere and reported by Android Authority's Mishaal Rahman. It is said to be available after updating the app to version 7.24.0.747539053. An ‘Ultra HDR' option appears in the Adjust section of the in-built photo editor in Google Photos, replacing the existing ‘HDR Effect' setting.

It is said to enable users to edit photos with more detail than SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) images, even after capturing them. Such images appear with brighter highlights and darker shadows without losing any of the detail on HDR-compatible screens. However, it is also equipped to display them normally on non-HDR displays, ensuring maximum compatibility.

The report adds that Ultra HDR images in Google Photos have a small file size compared to the main images. This is attributed to them using a smaller gain map, a file which contains luminosity information and adds masks to deliver the best display experience suited to both SDR and HDR screens.

Notably, the feature was first reported to be in development in September 2023, but it was not officially available widely at the time, forcing users to tinker with the app to activate it.

The Ultra HDR tool in Google Photos is reportedly rolling out to all users globally. However, said to be a server-side update, which means the company will have to toggle it for it to be available to all users. As a result, you may not see it in the Google Photos app immediately after updating to the latest version.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Photos Reportedly Adds Ultra HDR Feature That Works on Regular Images
