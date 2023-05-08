Technology News

Google Pixel 7a Image Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Reveal; Will Launch on May 11

Google Pixel 7a will be launched as a successor to Pixel 6a.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 May 2023 12:14 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Google Pixel 7a seems to carry a similar look as the Pixel 7 series

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 7a is expected to debut at Google I/O 2023
  • Google is yet to reveal the name of the upcoming phone
  • Pixel 7a has been teased in snow white colour

Google is all set to host its two-day event Google I/O 2023 on May 10. The tech giant is expected to reveal two Pixel phones — one will be the company's first foldable phone, confirmed to be the Pixel Fold, and the other phone's name is yet to be revealed. However, it is being speculated to be the Pixel 7a. The upcoming device is confirmed to launch in India on May 11 via a promotional banner on an e-commerce website. The phone has been teased in snow white colourway. The phone will be launched as a successor to Pixel 6a.

Pixel 7a images are now available on Flipkart as part of a promotional banner, confirming its availability in India. The Pixel handset will be launching on May 11. According to the image, the phone seems to carry a similar design as the Pixel 7 series. Other than this, there are no details about the specifications and features of the upcoming phone that have been shared by the company officially. However, several rumours and leaks have given us a fair idea of the expected specifications of the upcoming Pixel phone.

Previously, the phone's colour as well as some of the key specifications were leaked by a tipster. According to a report, the Google Pixel 7a is likely to come in Arctic Blue, Carbon, and Cotton colourways. The smartphone is said to be powered by a Tensor G2 SoC. It will reportedly sport a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, it is speculated to ship with a dual rear camera unit, led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. There could also be a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens on the rear panel. For selfies, it could house a 13-megapixel front camera.

Furthermore, the handset's price has also been leaked. It is expected to be priced between $450 to $500 (roughly Rs. 32,000 to Rs. 40,000).

Meanwhile, Google also teased the upcoming Pixel Fold phone, showcasing its design, hinge mechanism, inner display, and the underlying software. The phone is shown to have a chunky camera module at the back housing three cameras and an LED flash unit. The device is likely to be powered by Google's current generation Tensor G2 SoC. It is expected to sport a 5.8-inch OLED outer display (1,080x2,092 pixels) with a 17.4:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate, whereas, on the inside, it will have a 7.6-inch inner display (1,840 x 2,208 pixels) with a 6:5 aspect ratio. 

 

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 90Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Video recording could be better
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Google, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7a launch, Google I/O 2022
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Google Pixel 7a Image Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Reveal; Will Launch on May 11
