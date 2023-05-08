Google is all set to host its two-day event Google I/O 2023 on May 10. The tech giant is expected to reveal two Pixel phones — one will be the company's first foldable phone, confirmed to be the Pixel Fold, and the other phone's name is yet to be revealed. However, it is being speculated to be the Pixel 7a. The upcoming device is confirmed to launch in India on May 11 via a promotional banner on an e-commerce website. The phone has been teased in snow white colourway. The phone will be launched as a successor to Pixel 6a.

Pixel 7a images are now available on Flipkart as part of a promotional banner, confirming its availability in India. The Pixel handset will be launching on May 11. According to the image, the phone seems to carry a similar design as the Pixel 7 series. Other than this, there are no details about the specifications and features of the upcoming phone that have been shared by the company officially. However, several rumours and leaks have given us a fair idea of the expected specifications of the upcoming Pixel phone.

Previously, the phone's colour as well as some of the key specifications were leaked by a tipster. According to a report, the Google Pixel 7a is likely to come in Arctic Blue, Carbon, and Cotton colourways. The smartphone is said to be powered by a Tensor G2 SoC. It will reportedly sport a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, it is speculated to ship with a dual rear camera unit, led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. There could also be a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens on the rear panel. For selfies, it could house a 13-megapixel front camera.

Furthermore, the handset's price has also been leaked. It is expected to be priced between $450 to $500 (roughly Rs. 32,000 to Rs. 40,000).

Meanwhile, Google also teased the upcoming Pixel Fold phone, showcasing its design, hinge mechanism, inner display, and the underlying software. The phone is shown to have a chunky camera module at the back housing three cameras and an LED flash unit. The device is likely to be powered by Google's current generation Tensor G2 SoC. It is expected to sport a 5.8-inch OLED outer display (1,080x2,092 pixels) with a 17.4:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate, whereas, on the inside, it will have a 7.6-inch inner display (1,840 x 2,208 pixels) with a 6:5 aspect ratio.

