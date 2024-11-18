Google Pixel Tablet 2 may launch soon. Although the company has not yet confirmed the tablet, details about it have started surfacing online. A report claims that the second generation of Google Pixel Tablet may come with keyboard support. It has been suggested that the purported tablet will come with an upgraded chipset over the existing version. Google will likely pack a new camera in the Pixel Tablet 2, according to the report. The design is tipped to be similar to the current variant.

Google Pixel Tablet 2 Features (Expected)

The Google Pixel Tablet 2 will likely come with a new camera, according to an Android Authority report. The present Google Pixel Tablet version has 8-megapixel sensors in the front and the back. The report does not specify if the purported tablet will get a bigger or an upgraded sensor.

The report added that Google is working on a keyboard cover prototype for the Pixel Tablet 2. According to the cited source, the keyboard cover for the tablet docks onto the tablet via rear pogo pins. The company was previously tipped to be working on a supported stylus for the existing tablet version but that never saw the light of day. Therefore, it may launch a stylus for the Pixel Tablet 2.

Although the launch date has not yet been suggested, the Google Pixel Tablet 2 is expected to arrive in 2025. Depending on the time of release, it may run on Android 15 or Android 16 out-of-the-box.

Previously, a report suggested that the Google Pixel Tablet 3 could get a less capable version of the Tensor G6 SoC. Therefore, the Pixel Tablet 2 could either carry a Tensor G4 or Tensor G5 chipset. Notably, the current Pixel Tablet is powered by a Tensor G2 SoC.

Google Pixel Tablet Specifications

The Google Pixel Tablet, backed by a Tensor G2 chipset and a Titan M2 security chipset, has a 10.95-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) screen and ships with Android 13. It carries a 27Wh battery with support for 15W charging.