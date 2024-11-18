Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel Tablet 2 Key Features Leaked; Tipped to Get Improved SoC, New Camera

Google Pixel Tablet 2 is expected to come with keyboard support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 November 2024 13:06 IST
Google Pixel Tablet 2 Key Features Leaked; Tipped to Get Improved SoC, New Camera

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel Tablet 2 is expected to succeed the Google Pixel Tablet (pictured)

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Tablet 2 is expected to arrive in 2025
  • It may run on Android 15 or Android 16 out-of-the-box
  • The Pixel Tablet 2 could either carry a Tensor G4 or Tensor G5 SoC
Advertisement

Google Pixel Tablet 2 may launch soon. Although the company has not yet confirmed the tablet, details about it have started surfacing online. A report claims that the second generation of Google Pixel Tablet may come with keyboard support. It has been suggested that the purported tablet will come with an upgraded chipset over the existing version. Google will likely pack a new camera in the Pixel Tablet 2, according to the report. The design is tipped to be similar to the current variant.

Google Pixel Tablet 2 Features (Expected)

The Google Pixel Tablet 2 will likely come with a new camera, according to an Android Authority report. The present Google Pixel Tablet version has 8-megapixel sensors in the front and the back. The report does not specify if the purported tablet will get a bigger or an upgraded sensor. 

The report added that Google is working on a keyboard cover prototype for the Pixel Tablet 2. According to the cited source, the keyboard cover for the tablet docks onto the tablet via rear pogo pins. The company was previously tipped to be working on a supported stylus for the existing tablet version but that never saw the light of day. Therefore, it may launch a stylus for the Pixel Tablet 2.

Although the launch date has not yet been suggested, the Google Pixel Tablet 2 is expected to arrive in 2025. Depending on the time of release, it may run on Android 15 or Android 16 out-of-the-box.

Previously, a report suggested that the Google Pixel Tablet 3 could get a less capable version of the Tensor G6 SoC. Therefore, the Pixel Tablet 2 could either carry a Tensor G4 or Tensor G5 chipset. Notably, the current Pixel Tablet is powered by a Tensor G2 SoC.

Google Pixel Tablet Specifications

The Google Pixel Tablet, backed by a Tensor G2 chipset and a Titan M2 security chipset, has a 10.95-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) screen and ships with Android 13. It carries a 27Wh battery with support for 15W charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel Tablet 2, Google Pixel Tablet 2 specifications, Google Pixel Tablet, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Gemini Integration With Apple Intelligence Reportedly Delayed to 2025

Related Stories

Google Pixel Tablet 2 Key Features Leaked; Tipped to Get Improved SoC, New Camera
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10 Series Will Launch in China on November 26 With This Chipset
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Launch in India With a Smaller Battery
  3. Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date Confirmed; Chipset Details Surface Online
  4. Apple Might Be Thinking of Making Its Own TV Set, but There's a Catch
  5. Apple Could Launch AirTag 2 Next Year With These Features
  6. Nubia Z70 Ultra Design Revealed; Will Arrive in These Colourways
  7. AI Technology Detects Cancerous Brain Tumours in 10 Seconds During Surgery
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Update Introduces Macro Mode on Default Camera App in China: How it Works
  2. Octopuses May Become Earth's Next Dominant Species if Humans Go Extinct, Claims New Study
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Settles Around $90,500 Mark as Prices of Ether and Other Altcoins Rise 
  4. Google Docs Gets Upgraded With Gemini-Powered Text-to-Image Generation Feature
  5. AI Technology Detects Cancerous Brain Tumours in 10 Seconds During Surgery
  6. Google Gemini Integration With Apple Intelligence Reportedly Delayed to 2025
  7. Nubia Z70 Ultra Design Revealed Ahead of November 21 Launch; Confirmed to Arrive in Three Colourways
  8. Apple Reportedly Plans to Discontinue Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter
  9. Google Pixel Tablet 2 Key Features Leaked; Tipped to Get Improved SoC, New Camera
  10. Apple Evaluating Development of Its Own TV Set Alongside Upcoming Smart Home Devices: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »