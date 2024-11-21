Google has reportedly cancelled the development of its rumoured Pixel Tablet 3. Employees who have been working on the project are said to have been reassigned to different projects within the company. Previous rumours suggested a 2027 launch timeline for Google's third-generation tablet. It was said to ship with a Tensor G6 chipset. The purported Pixel Tablet 2 might be the last tablet from Google. The brand launched its Pixel Tablet in 2023.

Google Has Reportedly Pulled the Plug on Pixel Tablet 3

Android Headlines, citing industry sources, reports that Google has cancelled the development of its Pixel Tablet 3. The device, internally known as “Kiyomi", will not be moving forward and this decision was reportedly made sometime last week. Personnel previously assigned to the Pixel Tablet 3 project are said to be redirected to different projects within the company.

Shelving Pixel Tablet 3 could shift Google's hardware roadmap. It was earlier tipped to launch in 2027 with a Tensor G6 chipset under the hood. The latest development indicates that Pixel Tablet 2 will be Google's last tablet.

After a hiatus, Google returned to the tablet market in 2023 with the launch of the Pixel Tablet. While it hasn't announced a successor yet, we have seen multiple rumours about Pixel Tablet 2. It is expected to go official later this year with a keyboard case. It is said to carry an 8-megapixel sensor in the front and the back.

Pixel Tablet starts at $499 (roughly Rs. 40,900). It sports a 10.95-inch WQXGA (1,600x2,560 pixels) screen. It is compatible with a USI 2.0 touch pen. It runs on Google's in-house octa-core Tensor G2 SoC along with a Titan M2 security chip. It carries 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

The Pixel Tablet features an 8-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera. It has quad speakers and offers Google Assistant support. It comes with a magnetic dock with Pogo pin connector support. The tablet is backed by a 27Wh battery.