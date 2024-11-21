Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Google Pixel Tablet 3 Development Reportedly Cancelled; May Exit Tablet Business Once Again

Google Pixel Tablet 3 Development Reportedly Cancelled; May Exit Tablet Business Once Again

Google reportedly made this decision last week.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 November 2024 12:27 IST
Google Pixel Tablet 3 Development Reportedly Cancelled; May Exit Tablet Business Once Again

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel Tablet was launched during Google I/O event in 2023

Highlights
  • It was earlier tipped to launch in 2027
  • Pixel Tablet starts at $499 (roughly Rs. 40,900)
  • Pixel Tablet 2 could be Google's last tablet
Advertisement

Google has reportedly cancelled the development of its rumoured Pixel Tablet 3. Employees who have been working on the project are said to have been reassigned to different projects within the company. Previous rumours suggested a 2027 launch timeline for Google's third-generation tablet. It was said to ship with a Tensor G6 chipset. The purported Pixel Tablet 2 might be the last tablet from Google. The brand launched its Pixel Tablet in 2023. 

Google Has Reportedly Pulled the Plug on Pixel Tablet 3

Android Headlines, citing industry sources, reports that Google has cancelled the development of its Pixel Tablet 3. The device, internally known as “Kiyomi", will not be moving forward and this decision was reportedly made sometime last week. Personnel previously assigned to the Pixel Tablet 3 project are said to be redirected to different projects within the company.

Shelving Pixel Tablet 3 could shift Google's hardware roadmap. It was earlier tipped to launch in 2027 with a Tensor G6 chipset under the hood. The latest development indicates that Pixel Tablet 2 will be Google's last tablet.

After a hiatus, Google returned to the tablet market in 2023 with the launch of the Pixel Tablet. While it hasn't announced a successor yet, we have seen multiple rumours about Pixel Tablet 2. It is expected to go official later this year with a keyboard case. It is said to carry an 8-megapixel sensor in the front and the back.

Pixel Tablet starts at $499 (roughly Rs. 40,900). It sports a 10.95-inch WQXGA (1,600x2,560 pixels) screen. It is compatible with a USI 2.0 touch pen. It runs on Google's in-house octa-core Tensor G2 SoC along with a Titan M2 security chip. It carries 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

The Pixel Tablet features an 8-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera. It has quad speakers and offers Google Assistant support. It comes with a magnetic dock with Pogo pin connector support. The tablet is backed by a 27Wh battery.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel Tablet 3, Google, Pixel Tablet 2, Pixel Tablet
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
HMD Fusion Teased to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Amazon
Oppo Find X8, Find X8 Pro With Hasselblad Camera System, Dimensity 9400 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Google Pixel Tablet 3 Development Reportedly Cancelled; May Exit Tablet Business Once Again
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X8 Series With Hasselblad Cameras Launched in India: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Dummy Units Hint Towards This Big Design Change
  3. Redmi Note 14 5G Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Cost More at Launch Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
  5. Vivo S20 Series Design, Key Features Revealed Ahead of Debut
  6. iQOO 13 Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Upcoming Debut
  7. Oppo Find X8 Pro European Price Tipped Ahead of Debut on November 21
  8. NASA Showcases New AI Tools That Can Help In Scientific Research
  9. HMD Fusion India Launch Teased; to Be Available on Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad Pro Tipped to Be Refreshed With Larger 13-Inch Screen
  2. Caviar Introduces Custom Luxury Apple Vision Pro Model With 24K Gold
  3. Google Pixel Tablet 3 Development Reportedly Cancelled; May Exit Tablet Business Once Again
  4. Oppo Find X8, Find X8 Pro With Hasselblad Camera System, Dimensity 9400 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Allows Game Pass Ultimate Members to Stream Select Games They Own
  6. HMD Fusion Teased to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Amazon
  7. Australia Launches 'Landmark' Bill to Ban Social Media for Children Under 16
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Dummy Units Surface, Showcasing Design Tweaks With Rounded Corners
  9. Redmi Note 14 5G Series India Launch Set for December 9: Expected Specifications
  10. NASA Showcases AI-Powered Computational Tools to Advance Scientific Research at SC24 Event
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »