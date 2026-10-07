Microsoft will host a special event in San Francisco on October 7, where it is expected to reveal plans for its upcoming hardware and software. The event is confirmed to include announcements regarding RTX Spark and Surface, but Microsoft has not revealed exactly what it plans to announce. Just hours ahead of the event, a leak has suggested possible specifications and pricing of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra. The upcoming laptop is expected to come in two RTX Spark configurations. It could come in two colour options.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra Price Range, Specifications Tipped

Tipster Roland Quandt on Bluesky suggests that the new Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra will be a premium device. Microsoft is tipped to unveil two RTX Spark-based configurations at the event, with pricing that could start below $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2,89,000) and range above $7,000 (roughly Rs. 6,75,000) for high-end configurations.

The tipster claims the Surface Laptop Ultra will be the only new Surface hardware to launch at the event. This rules out previous rumours about the launch of a 12-inch Surface device, reportedly codenamed “Minos”.

The tipster has also shared a listing allegedly sourced from a channel partner in the DACH region. The listing shows the specifications of the Surface Laptop Ultra 15-inch model. It indicates two processor and GPU configurations, Nvidia RTX Spark S2 and RTX Spark S3. These units are reportedly intended for demonstration purposes in Switzerland and Luxembourg.

The Spark S2 is expected to be the lower-end configuration, while the Spark S3 is likely to be the premium variant. The listing shows 24GB, 32GB, 48GB, and 64GB RAM options. All models seem to have 1TB SSD storage and Wi-Fi connectivity. They are listed with Windows 11 Pro. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra could come in Platinum and Dark Steel colour options.

Microsoft has not yet confirmed the Surface Laptop Ultra's hardware details. The company's San Francisco event is scheduled to take place later today, at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST).