Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 started in India last week with discounts on a range of gadgets. This year's summer special sale offers many smart TVs at discounted prices. Popular brands like Samsung, Redmi, and Sony are selling their latest smart TV models with the latest display technologies and 4K and 4K Ultra-HD resolutions at slashed rates. Shoppers can also benefit from additional bank offers and exchange discounts.

As mentioned, leading brands are selling their latest smart TV models with smart features, powerful processors and multiple connectivity options in the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. Amazon has several great choices in the 50-inch screen models. For instance, the Sony 50-inch Bravia 2M2 Series model is currently available for Rs. 59,990, instead of Rs. 79,900. Similarly, Samsung is offering its 50-inch Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV for Rs. 35,990, down from the actual price of Rs. 50,600. Some products are listed with extended warranty offers.

Customers can also use their HDFC cards to get an additional up to 10 percent instant discount on their purchases in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. Further, the online marketplace is offering coupon-based discounts and Amazon Pay-based offers. Shoppers can avail an exchange discount by exchanging an old TV. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can avail a five percent instant discount on purchases.

Here, we've curated a list of the best deals on smart TVs with 50-inch screens that you can get from the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. We've already compiled top picks for OnePlus smartphones and Redmi phones.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Offers on 50-Inch Smart TVs

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link Sony 50-inch Bravia 2M2 Series (K-50S22BM2) Rs. 79,990 Rs. 59,990 Buy Now Vu 126cm 50-inch GloQLED Series (50GLOQLED25) Rs. 38,700 Rs. 28,599 Buy Now Samsung 50-inch Crystal (UA50UE81AFULXL) Rs. 50,600 Rs. 35,990 Buy Now Acerpure 50-inch Elevate Series (AP50UG51QEVTD) Rs. 64,990 Rs. 24,767 Buy Now LG 50-inch NU87 AI Series (50NU870BPLA) Rs. 65,990 Rs. 39,990 Buy Now Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (50M450RP) Rs. 49,999 Rs. 28,999 Buy Now

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