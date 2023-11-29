Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024 was launched in China on Tuesday. The tablet succeeds the MatePad Pro 11 2023 model. It is powered by a Kirin 9000s chipset and is backed by an 8,300mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. The tablet maintains a similar design language to that of that of the preceding models. Huawei confirmed that the tablet will be available for purchase in two storage variants and in four colour options.

Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024 price, availability

Offered in Diamond White, Galaxy Blue, Obsidian Black, and Yachuan Green (translated from Chinese) colour options, the Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024 is available in two variants. The base 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,300), whereas the 12GB + 512GB option carries a price tag of CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,200). It will go on sale in China starting December 8. The tablet is, however, available for pre-orders now.

Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024 specifications, features

Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024 features an 11-inch OLED WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 600 nits. It is equipped with a Kirin 9000s SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The tablet ships with HarmonyOS 4 and also comes with a M-pencil stylus that can be magnetically attached to the side of the device.

For optics, the Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024 carries a 13-megapixel primary rear sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor alongside an LED flash unit placed inside a circular camera module on the back panel. A 16-megapixel sensor is available on the front housed in a punch-hole cutout on the top right corner of the display.

Huawei has packed an 8,300mAh battery in the MatePad Pro 11 2024 and it supports 66W wired fast charging. It is equipped with China's Beidou satellite communication system connectivity as well. The company had stated earlier that its satellite communication system relies on high-gain algorithms and other “innovative communication protocols” to allow users to share messages and their locations in places with no network coverage. The newly launched tablet weighs 449 grams and measures 160.38mm x 249.23mm x 5.9mm in size.

