Apple to Launch Refreshed iPad Air, iPad Pro Models in Two Display Sizes in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple is tipped to launch refreshed iPad Pro models with 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch OLED displays, instead of Mini-LED panels like their predecessors.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 November 2023 18:07 IST
Apple to Launch Refreshed iPad Air, iPad Pro Models in Two Display Sizes in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPad Air (2022) is available in a single display size and is powered by Apple's M1 chip

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to launch several new iPad models next year
  • The iPad Pro (2023) models could be equipped with OLED displays
  • Apple could also introduce a new iPad Air model with a 12.9-inch display
Apple is planning on launching refreshed versions of the iPad Air and iPad Pro in 2024, according to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a new Medium blog post, Kuo claims that Apple will release a new 12.9-inch iPad Air model for the first time, alongside the regular 10.9-inch model. The upgraded iPad Pro models will feature the company's new M3 chip and sport OLED displays, according to the analyst. Apple could also launch new iPad mini and 11th generation iPad models next year.

According to Kuo, Apple is planning to launch a 10.9-inch iPad Air model in the first quarter of 2024, that will be accompanied by a new 12.9-inch model. It will be equipped with the same Liquid Retina display as the smaller iPad Air, but will offer better performance thanks to an oxide backplane (the combination of the thin film transistor (TFT) and the substrate used for the display) that is also used on Apple's current-generation iPad Pro models with Mini-LED displays.

The analyst states that Apple will also launch two new iPad Pro models that will ditch Mini-LED displays for OLED screens, between the first and second quarters of 2024. These models are expected to sport a new form factor and will be powered by Apple's latest M3 chip — offering better display quality and power efficiency compared to existing iPad Pro models. A market research firm recently predicted that the larger iPad Pro model will sport a slightly larger 13-inch display.

Kuo predicts that Apple will ship around 6 to 8 million iPad Pro models in 2024, attributing the prediction for lower shipments to a possible price hike due to the addition of OLED screens. Meanwhile, the larger iPad Pro model could also face competition from the company's purported 12.9-inch iPad Air model.

In the second half of 2024, Apple could launch a new iPad mini model, while the company is also expected to launch a refreshed 11th generation iPad, while production of the 9th Gen model — the last one to feature a Lightning port — will be finally phased out by the end of the year, according to Kuo.

iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad, iPad mini, Ming Chi Kuo, Kuo, Apple
Apple to Launch Refreshed iPad Air, iPad Pro Models in Two Display Sizes in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo
