iQOO Pad 5 series was launched in China alongside the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ on Tuesday. The new lineup of tablets includes a base and a Pro variant. They run on OriginOS 5 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box and support up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The base iQOO Pad 5 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, while a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset powers the Pad 5 Pro. The two tablets are backed by a 10,000mAh battery and a 12,050mAh cell, respectively.

iQOO Pad 5, iQOO Pad 5 Pro Price, Availability

iQOO Pad 5 price in China starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,700) for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,200). The 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations are marked at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 36,800) and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,500), respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of the iQOO Pad 5 Pro begins at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the 8GB + 256GB option. The 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,500), CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 45,100) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,500), respectively.

Both tablets are offered in Isle of Man, Grey Crystal and Silver Wing (translated from Chinese) shades, and they are currently available for purchase in China via the official e-store and select online retail sites.

iQOO Pad 5, iQOO Pad 5 Pro Features, Specifications

The iQOO Pad 5 sports a 12.1-inch 2.8K (2,800×1,968 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 900 nits peak brightness, 16.10 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. Meanwhile, the iQOO Pad 5 Pro comes with a 13-inch 3.1K (3,096×2,064 pixels) LCD panel with up to 1,200 nits peak brightness level.

iQOO has equipped the base Pad 5 with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The iQOO Pad 5 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. It has similar RAM and storage support as the vanilla variant, and both models ship with Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

For optics, the iQOO Pad 5 carries an 8-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front camera, while the Pad 5 Pro has 13-megapixel back and 8-megapixel front sensors. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 port. The tablets support features like iQOO's Game Superframe frame insertion technology and Game Super-resolution. The base and Pro variants are equipped with six and eight speakers, respectively.

The standard iQOO Pad 5 tablet packs a 10,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It measures 266.43×192×6.62mm in size and weighs 590g. Meanwhile, the iQOO Pad 5 Pro is backed by a 12,050mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. This tablet measures 289.56×198.32×6.07mm in size and weighs 635g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.