iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ has been launched in China on Tuesday. The new Neo series handset by Vivo's sub-brand runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ comes in three colourways and boasts a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. It has an IP65 dust and splash-resistant build. The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and packs a 6,800mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Price

Price of iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,500) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,500), CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,000), CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,000), and CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 50,000), respectively.

The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ is currently available for purchase in China Black Shadow, Chi Guang White and Super Pixel (translated from Chinese) colourways.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ runs on Android 15-based OriginOS 15 and features a 6.82-inch 2K (1,440x3,168 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 4,500nits peak brightness.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ has an octa-core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with Adreno 830 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum 1TB of UFS4.1 storage. The phone is claimed to have scored 3,311,557 points on the AnTuTu benchmark test. It also has iQOO's self-developed Q2 chip for gaming.

For optics, the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera with f/1.88 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has a 16-megapixel CMOS sensor on the front with an f/2.45 aperture. It has a new 7K Ice Dome VC liquid cooling system for thermal management.

Connectivity options on the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BeiDou, NFC, GNSS, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, infrared remote control, flicker sensor, and X-axis linear motor. The handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It has an IP65-rated build.

The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ houses a 6,800mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. This charging technology is advertised to fill the battery from zero to 70 percent in 25 minutes. The handset supports 100W PPS and USB-PD charging protocols. It measures 163.79x76.60x8.20mm and weighs around 217 grams.

