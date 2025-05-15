iQOO Neo 10 is set to arrive in India later this month. Its design and colour options have been revealed by the company previously. The smartphone is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging support and an 8.09mm thick profile. The company has now confirmed the display and camera specifications of the upcoming handset. The Indian version of the iQOO Neo 10 will differ from its Chinese counterpart, which was unveiled in November 2024.

iQOO Neo 10 Display, Camera, Other Features

The iQOO Neo 10 is confirmed to sport an AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness level, the Amazon microsite for the handset confirmed. The size of the screen has yet to be revealed.

For optics, the Indian variant of the iQOO Neo 10 will carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The phone will carry a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. Notably, the Chinese version carries a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

iQOO has already revealed that the Neo 10 handset will launch in India with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC alongside a dedicated Q1 gaming chipset. It is said to have scored over 2.42 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking test. The phone is teased to be priced under Rs. 35,000. It is claimed to be the segment's only phone to support 144fps gaming.

The iQOO Neo 10 will launch in India on May 26 and will be offered in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome colour options. For heat dissipation, it will carry a 7,000mm sq vapour cooling chamber. The handset will support LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging support and measure 8.09mm in thickness. The company claims it will be the segment's slimmest phone with a 7,000mAh battery.

