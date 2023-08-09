Technology News

Vivo Pad Air With 11.5-Inch 144Hz Display, 8,500mAh Battery Announced

Vivo Pad Air is announced to run Android 13-based OriginOS 3.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 9 August 2023 19:01 IST
Vivo Pad Air With 11.5-Inch 144Hz Display, 8,500mAh Battery Announced

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Jia Jingdong

Vivo Pad Air will be available in three colourways

Highlights
  • Vivo Pad Air will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • The tablet will come with support for 44W fast charging
  • Vivo Pad Air will weigh 530 grams

Vivo Pad Air has been officially introduced in China by the company's vice president Jia Jingdong on Weibo. The tablet has been announced to arrive in three colour options. The device's specifications and other details have also been confirmed. It weighs only 530 grams and packs an 8,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The latest offering from the Chinese manufacturer will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 SoC. It will sport an 11.5-inch display with a 2.8K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Vivo's vice president Jia Jingdong has shared a note on his Weibo handle as he announced the latest Vivo Pad Air in China. The tablet is claimed to be lightweight. According to the Weibo post, the tablet will come in three colour variants — Free Blue, Brave Pink, and Easy Silver. It will weigh 530 grams and measure 6.67mm in thickness. However, the price, availability, and storage options for the tablet are yet to be revealed.

Vivo Pad Air specifications, features

The Vivo Pad Air will run Android 13-based OriginOS 3. It will sport an 11.5-inch 2.8K (2800×1968 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet will feature a 3:2 aspect ratio and P3 wide colour gamut. It will be equipped with a Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with an Adreno 550 GPU. Additionally, the device will pack an 8,500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.

The tablet is claimed to feature a quad-speaker setup with super audio computed sound effects. The new Vivo Pad Air will get a metal body that is fingerprint resistant.

The company is yet to announce several other features of the tablet, including the camera specifications, RAM and storage configurations. The pricing details of the tablet are expected to be announced at the time of its official launch. Moreover, there are no details regarding the launch of the device in India. 

Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
