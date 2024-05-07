Technology News

Lenovo Tab K11 With 7,040mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Launched in India

Lenovo Tab K11 features a 10.95-inch LCD (1,200 X 1,920 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 May 2024 14:17 IST
Lenovo Tab K11 With 7,040mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Launched in India

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Tab K11 features a 8-megapixel selfie shooter

Highlights
  • Lenovo Tab K11 features a 13-megapixel rear camera
  • It has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • Lenovo Tab K11 runs on Android 13
Advertisement

Lenovo Tab K11 has been launched in India on Tuesday (May 7). The new Android tablet by the Chinese company comes with a 10.95-inch LCD display and runs on MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. It is offered in two colour options and packs up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Lenovo Tab K11 has quad speakers with Dolby Atmos technology and features a 7,040mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of video playback time on a single charge.

Lenovo Tab K11 price in India

Price of the Lenovo Tab K11 starts in India at Rs. 17,990 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at Rs. 19,990. The tablet comes in Luna Grey and Seafoam Green colour options and is currently up for sale on Lenovo.com.

Lenovo Tab K11 specifications

The new Lenovo Tab K11 runs on Android 13 and Lenovo is promising Android 14 and Android 15 OS upgrades, along with security patches until January 2028 for the new tablet. It features a 10.95-inch (1,200 X 1,920 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display has TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. Under the hood, the tablet has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM.

Lenovo Tab K11 features a 13-megapixel rear camera. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie sensor. It offers 128GB onboard storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet carries four speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology. It has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance as well.

Lenovo has packed a 7,040mAh battery on the Lenovo Tab K11 with support for 15W fast charging. The battery is touted to offer up to 10 hours of video playback time on a single charge. Besides, it measures 7.15x255.26x166.31 mm and weighs 465 grams. The new tablet is compatible with Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and comes preloaded with multiple software features including Lenovo Freestyle for seamlessly connecting the tablet to another Lenovo PC or laptop.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lenovo Tab K11

Lenovo Tab K11

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.95-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 1200x1920 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + No
Battery Capacity 7040mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lenovo Tab K11, Lenovo Tab K11 Price in India, Lenovo Tab K11 Specifications, Lenovo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
RBI Governor Says Permanent Deletion of Transactions Would Make CBDCs Like Cash Notes
Microsoft MAI-1 AI Model With 500 Billion Parameters Could Soon Be Unveiled: Report
Lenovo Tab K11 With 7,040mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Apple, Samsung Phones Were the Best-Selling Handsets in Q1 2024
  2. OnePlus 13 Alleged Render Shows Revamped Rear Design
  3. Best Deals to Check Before Amazon's Great Summer Sale Ends
  4. Apple's 'Let Loose' iPad Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  5. Lenovo Tab K11 With 7,040mAh Battery Goes Official in India
  6. Realme GT Neo 6 Officially Teased; Key Features Revealed
  7. WhatsApp Update With Green Buttons and New Icons Rolled Out for iOS Users
  8. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Top Deals on DSLR and Action Cameras
  9. ChatGPT-Based Search Engine Could Soon Compete With Google Search
  10. Amazon Great Summer Sale Ends Tonight: Top Deals on Phones, Laptops, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Crosses One Billion Transactions Milestone First Time Since Its Inception in 2009
  2. Microsoft MAI-1 AI Model With 500 Billion Parameters Could Soon Be Unveiled: Report
  3. Lenovo Tab K11 With 7,040mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Launched in India
  4. OpenAI Tipped to Be Working on a ChatGPT-Powered AI Search Engine to Rival Google Search
  5. Apple Pencil Pro Name Spotted on Japanese Website Ahead of 'Let Loose' Event
  6. RBI Governor Says Permanent Deletion of Transactions Would Make CBDCs Like Cash Notes
  7. OnePlus 13 Alleged Render Suggests Revamped Rear Design With Rounded Corners
  8. Apple Could Unveil an AI-Powered Photo Editing Feature at the Let Loose Event: Report
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Max Emerges as Best Selling Smartphone in Q1 2024 as Apple, Samsung Dominate Top 10 List: Report
  10. Apple's 'Let Loose' iPad Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »