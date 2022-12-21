Moto G53 5G is an entry-level smartphone that was launched in China last week. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G chipset. The Lenovo-owned brand is now purportedly working on a global variant of this handset which might sport slightly altered specifications. A reliable tipster claims that the Moto G53 5G global version will feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

According to a recent post by tipster Yogesh Brar (Twitter: @heyitsyogesh), the Moto G53 5G global variant will sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, this rumoured Motorola handset may pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.

In terms of cameras, this smartphone may feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera. There could also be 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. The Moto G53 5G global model is tipped to get a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Moto G53 5G global variant is said to run on Android 13-based MyUI interface. It will reportedly get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. This smartphone could pack a 5,000mAh battery with Turbo fast charging support. There is no official word from Motorola regarding its availability and price.

Motorola had recently launched its China version with a base price of CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 11,000). This model gets a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G chipset.

The smartphone also gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Moto G53 5G features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The handset is 8.19mm thin and weighs about 183g, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.