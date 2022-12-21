Technology News
  Moto G53 5G Global Variant Tipped to Get 6.6 Inch Full HD+ OLED Display, More Details Revealed

Moto G53 5G Global Variant Tipped to Get 6.6-Inch Full-HD+ OLED Display, More Details Revealed

Moto G53 5G has been launched in China for a starting price of CNY 899.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 21 December 2022 16:57 IST
Moto G53 5G Global Variant Tipped to Get 6.6-Inch Full-HD+ OLED Display, More Details Revealed

Photo Credit: Motorola

The Moto G53 5G’s China model features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Moto G53 5G global version may pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • It is said to pack 6GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage
  • The Moto G53 5G global model may feature Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC

Moto G53 5G is an entry-level smartphone that was launched in China last week. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G chipset. The Lenovo-owned brand is now purportedly working on a global variant of this handset which might sport slightly altered specifications. A reliable tipster claims that the Moto G53 5G global version will feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

According to a recent post by tipster Yogesh Brar (Twitter: @heyitsyogesh), the Moto G53 5G global variant will sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, this rumoured Motorola handset may pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.

In terms of cameras, this smartphone may feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera. There could also be 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. The Moto G53 5G global model is tipped to get a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Moto G53 5G global variant is said to run on Android 13-based MyUI interface. It will reportedly get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. This smartphone could pack a 5,000mAh battery with Turbo fast charging support. There is no official word from Motorola regarding its availability and price.

Motorola had recently launched its China version with a base price of CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 11,000). This model gets a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G chipset.

The smartphone also gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Moto G53 5G features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The handset is 8.19mm thin and weighs about 183g, according to the company.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Moto G53 5G

Moto G53 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G53 5G, Moto G53 5G specifications, Motorola
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Assassin’s Creed Mobile 'Jade' Gameplay Footage Leaked From Alleged Alpha Test
Moto G53 5G Global Variant Tipped to Get 6.6-Inch Full-HD+ OLED Display, More Details Revealed
