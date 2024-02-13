The Indian tablet market witnessed growth on a quarter-on-quarter basis in the last quarter of 2023. CyberMedia Research (CMR) in their Tablet PC Market Report Review for Q4 2023 noted that the tablet shipments for Q4 2023 grew, driven by a strong demand for 5G tablets. Tablets with only Wi-Fi connectivity also performed well in the quarter, seeing a quarterly rise in shipments as well as accounting for a majority of the market share. Some of the leading tablet brands as per the report were Apple, Lenovo and Samsung.

As per the CMR report, in Q4 2023 the total tablet shipments in India grew 21 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. Shipments for 5G network-supported tablets increased 43 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, while tablets supporting only Wi-Fi connectivity rose 13 percent YoY, the latter accounting for 52 percent of overall shipments. The report added that shipments for the premium tablet segment, i.e. models ranging from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000, saw a 95 percent jump QoQ, showing a shift of the market towards high-end devices.

Apple retained its lead market share wise with 25 percent, the report claimed. This was boosted by the growing demand for the company's iPad 10 and iPad 9 series models, according to the report. Lenovo claimed the close second spot with a 24 percent market share, with the Lenovo Tab M10 and Lenovo Tab M9 being the company's lead models in India in the past quarter, the report noted.

Trailing behind Apple and Lenovo, South Korean tech giant Samsung grabbed the third spot in tablet shipments in Q4 2023 with a 19 percent market share. The most popular models from the brand were the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, according to the report.

For the calendar year 2023, the tablet market in India witnessed a 14 percent YoY decline in shipments, as per the report. However, 5G tablet shipments grew 48 percent YoY in the calendar year. The report also noted that although there was an overall decline in tablet shipments, the growth of 5G tablet shipments suggests a potential shift in consumer preferences within the tablet market.

In the forecast for 2024, the report said that the Indian tablet market will see a steady 5-10 percent growth driven by technological advancements, diverse product offerings, and evolving consumer preferences.

