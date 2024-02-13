Technology News
Tablet Shipments Grew 21 Percent in India in Q4 2023; Apple Leads Market With iPad 10, iPad 9 Models: Report

Shipments of Wi-Fi tablets in India grew 43 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 February 2024 18:44 IST
Tablet Shipments Grew 21 Percent in India in Q4 2023; Apple Leads Market With iPad 10, iPad 9 Models: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPad 10 (pictured) launched in October 2022 with blue, pink, silver and yellow colour options

Highlights
  • Apple led with 25 percent market share, Lenovo second with 24 percent
  • Samsung grabbed third place with 19 percent market share
  • Premium tablet segment saw massive 95 percent QoQ jump
The Indian tablet market witnessed growth on a quarter-on-quarter basis in the last quarter of 2023. CyberMedia Research (CMR) in their Tablet PC Market Report Review for Q4 2023 noted that the tablet shipments for Q4 2023 grew, driven by a strong demand for 5G tablets. Tablets with only Wi-Fi connectivity also performed well in the quarter, seeing a quarterly rise in shipments as well as accounting for a majority of the market share. Some of the leading tablet brands as per the report were Apple, Lenovo and Samsung.

As per the CMR report, in Q4 2023 the total tablet shipments in India grew 21 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. Shipments for 5G network-supported tablets increased 43 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, while tablets supporting only Wi-Fi connectivity rose 13 percent YoY, the latter accounting for 52 percent of overall shipments. The report added that shipments for the premium tablet segment, i.e. models ranging from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000, saw a 95 percent jump QoQ, showing a shift of the market towards high-end devices. 

Apple retained its lead market share wise with 25 percent, the report claimed. This was boosted by the growing demand for the company's iPad 10 and iPad 9 series models, according to the report. Lenovo claimed the close second spot with a 24 percent market share, with the Lenovo Tab M10 and Lenovo Tab M9 being the company's lead models in India in the past quarter, the report noted.

Trailing behind Apple and Lenovo, South Korean tech giant Samsung grabbed the third spot in tablet shipments in Q4 2023 with a 19 percent market share. The most popular models from the brand were the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, according to the report.

For the calendar year 2023, the tablet market in India witnessed a 14 percent YoY decline in shipments, as per the report. However, 5G tablet shipments grew 48 percent YoY in the calendar year. The report also noted that although there was an overall decline in tablet shipments, the growth of 5G tablet shipments suggests a potential shift in consumer preferences within the tablet market.

In the forecast for 2024, the report said that the Indian tablet market will see a steady 5-10 percent growth driven by technological advancements, diverse product offerings, and evolving consumer preferences.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: India Tablet Shipments, Apple, Lenovo, Samsung, Wi-Fi tablets, 5G tablets, iPad 10, iPad 9, iPad, Lenovo Tab M10, Lenovo Tab M9, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
